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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The establishment cannot process victory because its whole business model is managing unsolved crises. Iran was supposed to remain a permanent threat, a permanent talking point, and a permanent excuse for bad diplomacy. Trump broke the model. He smashed the nuclear program, crippled the military, killed leadership layers, reopened Hormuz, calmed oil markets, and told Iran the bombs will return if they misbehave. That is not a concession. That is command. Meanwhile, consequences are back at home too: Antifa indictments, UFC plot arrests, election-security pressure, and DC socialists panicking. The adults are back. So is accountability.

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Wallace Rowan's avatar
Wallace Rowan
2h

As a Georgian, I was surprised and disappointed to see Trump endorse Burt Jones. Burt has had a lackluster history as Kemp's sidekick and fellow career politician who have done little to advance Georgia on the conservative stage, as many of our surrounding states have. Further, this duo has done nothing to get a head start on proper and much needed redistricting in this state. We are shamefully purple right now and they are not the ones to get us back on track to conservative red. We need courageous conservative fighters who will aggressively and successfully take on democrat/socialist leftists and winnow out the RINOs.

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