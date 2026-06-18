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The morning newsletter is still cooking, please stay tuned. In the meantime…

At the G7 meeting in France, President Trump said that a claim that the US was creating a $300 billion investment fund for Iran was “a false story.” He said the US is “not investing 10 cents” in Iran, and he hasn’t asked our Arab allies to invest in any such fund.

Trump also warned Iran that the memorandum of understanding is not a final deal, and “if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.”

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will be open in full in “the next day or two.” Since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, crude oil prices have plummeted and fell below $80 a barrel Monday for the first time since March.

Our comments: We’re hearing a lot of establishment Democrats and DC swamp-dwellers attacking Trump, saying the operation was pointless and accomplished nothing, and that it left Iran stronger than before; so they should be back in charge instead of Trump. Well, wishing doesn’t make it so.

We would point out that they’ve been in charge for nearly 50 years, and what did that get us? The Iranian hostage crisis, nearly five decades of well-funded terrorism, and if Trump hadn’t acted at last, Iran would have nuclear warheads and ICBMs that could deliver them to Israel, Europe and maybe even America. Now, they have no nuclear program, no air force, no Navy, and several layers of their radical leadership have been turned into ashes.

Trump’s critics’ narrow minds have yet even to comprehend what it means for the threat of Iran that most of them have grown up with to no longer exist. They are like the characters in “Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer” who were still terrified of the Abominable Snowman even after all its teeth had been pulled out.

As we noted yesterday, two Trump-endorsed candidates won Tuesday, but Trump suffered a rare loss in Georgia. Rep. Barry Moore of the House Freedom Caucus easily won the GOP nomination for the outgoing Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat in Alabama, which means he’s pretty much a shoo-in to be elected Senator. In Georgia. Trump-endorsed Rep. Mike Collins will challenge Democrat incumbent Sen. John Ossoff. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “So happy for highly respected Congressman Mike Collins. He will win his Senate Race in Georgia against a pathetic failed Dumocrat Senator, Os(jerk!)off, who is a joke in D.C. Nobody even knows who he is!!! I’ll be doing Big TRUMP Rallies for Mike in Georgia!”

But Trump’s endorsement failed to help Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in his race for Governor. Billionaire businessman and political newcomer Rick Jackson, who spent about $100 million of his own money on his campaign, won and will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for the Governor’s seat. Jackson called politicians, the media and lobbyists a “political cartel” and said he’s coming to break them up.

Trump had no hard feelings, writing, “Congratulations to Rick Jackson, who very successfully campaigned on being ‘TRUMP,’ and won. He will be your next Governor of Georgia. Can’t wait!” Some Republicans even suggested that Trump might have endorsed Jackson if he’d gotten into the race earlier.

Finally, as of this writing, the count is still going on, but socialist DC councilwoman Janeese Lewis George has about 53% of the vote for Mayor of Washington, meaning it’s likely that the nation’s capital is about to elect its own far-left, socialist Mamdani-like Mayor. She said, “The people want someone who is going to stand up for their communities, stand up for their families, stand up to Donald Trump and make the city more affordable.”

A few points: If you elect a socialist to make things more affordable, we’re sorry, you’re too dumb for us to help you. It’s also great to have a mayor who, before even being elected, is already picking a fight with the President. And she vowed to fight for DC statehood, which is unconstitutional, but when did the Constitution ever stand in the way of a socialist?

Trump has said that if George was elected, the federal government might have to take over control of DC. That will have her voters up in arms, but we’d predict that after a few months of her running the city into the ground, they’ll be begging Trump to save them from themselves.

UPDATE: Here’s more on the FBI arrest of a group of people who were allegedly plotting a drone and sniper attack on the UFC 250 crowd at the White House. And a heroine has emerged in this story: the mother of a 19-year-old accused conspirator became alarmed by his recent radical behavior, communications and firearms purchases and tipped off the FBI about him.

Seven people were arrested in the alleged attack plot, and the FBI is reportedly investigating 23 others.

Could we finally be seeing the return of consequences for political violence? In addition to the UFC 250 attack plot bust, fifteen Antifa militants have been hit with federal indictments for conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers and other charges related to anti-ICE riots in Minneapolis. This Breitbart article explains their tactics well:

They employ “a passive-aggressive strategy where extended blockades and jeers by masked participants are combined with controlled violence — such as throwing objects — to cause violence by exhausted and frustrated officers. This strategy allows Antifa’s various media allies to present the rioters as non-violent civil disobedience supposedly victimized by aggressive and dangerous federal officers.”

Except lately, they’ve become so emboldened by escaping consequences for their actions that the violence, like their rhetoric, is getting less and less controlled.

Meanwhile, some of their far-left supporters are showing up at the courthouse and trying to make trouble. They’re demanding the charges be dropped. It’s more likely they’ll end up facing charges themselves if they get out of line and attack any law enforcement officers.

As we’ve been saying for about six years, the refusal of Democrat officials to hold these violent thugs accountable convinced them that they were untouchable. It turned a bunch of nose-ringed keyboard jockeys into imaginary “social justice warriors.” Maybe once enough of them go to prison for their violent attacks, the rest will realize that consequences are back and go find something more productive to do with their expensive liberal arts degrees, like serving coffee.

AAA reports that Gas Pump prices have fallen for the third straight week. Read more.

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