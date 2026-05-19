Welcome to the Evening Edition. If you like what you read, please forward it to your friends and family. In today’s newsletter we cover:

Iran | San Diego Shooting | U.S. Politics | Rep. Tom Kean Jr. | SNL Survey | TrumpRx.Gov

President Trump said there were plans for a “very major attack” on Iran today, but he decided to put it on hold “for a little while – hopefully, maybe forever” because there’s a good chance the negotiators can work something out.The oil industry seems hopeful that Trump is right about the end being in sight and the Strait of Hormuz reopening: the price of global benchmark Brent crude fell by 1.5% Tuesday. Combined with a record 9.9 million barrels of oil released from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week and a waiver on sanctions, this is expected to lower US gas prices. The average is still over $4.50 a gallon, but it’s below $4 in states that don’t tax the daylights out of it.

Our prayers today for the victims of a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego which includes a school that was full of children. Three victims were killed, including a security guard whose heroic actions helped prevent further deaths.

Today, primary elections will be held in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania. No excuses for not voting will be accepted. Don’t let 23% of registered voters decide who will represent 100% of the population.

Israel is suing the New York Times for defamation over a Nicolas Kristof article alleging that Israeli guards, soldiers and officials committed brutal acts such as rape against Palestinian prisoners. There was even a claim that they trained dogs to rape Palestinians, which is such a ridiculous notion that it practically screams “Hamas propaganda.”

Last week, we reported on the mysterious disappearance from Congress of an elderly Democrat Representative who had missed votes for over a month. Now, a similar story is unfolding with New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom Kean, who has missed 88 votes and been absent from Congress and the campaign trail for weeks. With the GOP clinging to a tiny House majority, several Democrats are vying to challenge Kean while he’s running unopposed in a vulnerable swing district. Now, his father, former Gov. Tom Kean Sr., says he’s suffering from a serious illness and might not be back until mid-June. Kean’s last public statement came in late April, when he said, "I will be back to the job I love very soon."

A study by the Media Research Center found that “Saturday Night Live” has morphed from a comedy show that mocked all sides to a relentless Republican-bashing machine. During the current season, 82% of political portrayals during the show’s “cold open” sketches ridiculed Trump or Republicans. And during the “Weekend Update” mock news segment, there were 226 political jokes and 205 of them targeted Trump or Republicans, for an anti-GOP joke rate of 91%.