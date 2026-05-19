A decline in prescription drug prices
President Trump is the first President in modern history to preside over a decline in prescription drug prices.
Welcome to the Evening Edition. If you like what you read, please forward it to your friends and family. In today’s newsletter we cover:
Iran | San Diego Shooting | U.S. Politics | Rep. Tom Kean Jr. | SNL Survey | TrumpRx.Gov
President Trump said there were plans for a “very major attack” on Iran today, but he decided to put it on hold “for a little while – hopefully, maybe forever” because there’s a good chance the negotiators can work something out.The oil industry seems hopeful that Trump is right about the end being in sight and the Strait of Hormuz reopening: the price of global benchmark Brent crude fell by 1.5% Tuesday. Combined with a record 9.9 million barrels of oil released from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week and a waiver on sanctions, this is expected to lower US gas prices. The average is still over $4.50 a gallon, but it’s below $4 in states that don’t tax the daylights out of it.
Our prayers today for the victims of a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego which includes a school that was full of children. Three victims were killed, including a security guard whose heroic actions helped prevent further deaths.
Today, primary elections will be held in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania. No excuses for not voting will be accepted. Don’t let 23% of registered voters decide who will represent 100% of the population.
Israel is suing the New York Times for defamation over a Nicolas Kristof article alleging that Israeli guards, soldiers and officials committed brutal acts such as rape against Palestinian prisoners. There was even a claim that they trained dogs to rape Palestinians, which is such a ridiculous notion that it practically screams “Hamas propaganda.”
Last week, we reported on the mysterious disappearance from Congress of an elderly Democrat Representative who had missed votes for over a month. Now, a similar story is unfolding with New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom Kean, who has missed 88 votes and been absent from Congress and the campaign trail for weeks. With the GOP clinging to a tiny House majority, several Democrats are vying to challenge Kean while he’s running unopposed in a vulnerable swing district. Now, his father, former Gov. Tom Kean Sr., says he’s suffering from a serious illness and might not be back until mid-June. Kean’s last public statement came in late April, when he said, "I will be back to the job I love very soon."
A study by the Media Research Center found that “Saturday Night Live” has morphed from a comedy show that mocked all sides to a relentless Republican-bashing machine. During the current season, 82% of political portrayals during the show’s “cold open” sketches ridiculed Trump or Republicans. And during the “Weekend Update” mock news segment, there were 226 political jokes and 205 of them targeted Trump or Republicans, for an anti-GOP joke rate of 91%.
President Trump is the first President in modern history to preside over a decline in prescription drug prices. And thanks to his efforts such as the TrumpRX website, American consumers are expected to save $500 BILLION in pharmaceutical costs over the next decade. To put it another way: Half a trillion dollars in savings. That’s some discount coupon.
Thank you for reading the Evening Edition.
Read this article, "Mojtaba Khamenei frames war with US, Israel as 'jihad' in defiant message, analyst says", again posted by Emma Bussey, and my take on this is that this is old news in the since that Iran's motivation has always been "religious". History is full of religious wars and everybody believes in something, even the atheist, but that does not equate to moral or right. This is however a debate that you can't win. Belief is God as the creator of the universe and Jesus as his son and our savior is a matter of faith. If you could attain it by intellect or scientific proof it would not require faith, and "without faith it is impossible to please God". This is not an argument against evidence, which there is plenty of, just an acknowledgement that evidence and intellect are not enough to bring a person to saving faith, but together they result in no one having as excuse for denying God or Christ as savior. Whether a Harvard grad or a savage in a remote jungle every person has sufficient evidence to know "they are not the center of existence" but only faith will bring them to salvation. These jihadist Iranians have a belief system of there own creation just like Cain who wanted to be accepted by God but only on his own terms. It drove Cain to kill righteous Abel just like it drives these terrorists to kill Jews (whether believers or not) and anyone who supports the Jews or believes in God. More importantly, this radical Iran belief will not disappear by negotiation. I'm not implying it will by defeat either but what will happen by defeat is they will lose the political and economic backing of a country which will make it difficult to maintain the kind of aggression they have enjoyed for almost 50 years in Iran.