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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
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Read this article, "Mojtaba Khamenei frames war with US, Israel as 'jihad' in defiant message, analyst says", again posted by Emma Bussey, and my take on this is that this is old news in the since that Iran's motivation has always been "religious". History is full of religious wars and everybody believes in something, even the atheist, but that does not equate to moral or right. This is however a debate that you can't win. Belief is God as the creator of the universe and Jesus as his son and our savior is a matter of faith. If you could attain it by intellect or scientific proof it would not require faith, and "without faith it is impossible to please God". This is not an argument against evidence, which there is plenty of, just an acknowledgement that evidence and intellect are not enough to bring a person to saving faith, but together they result in no one having as excuse for denying God or Christ as savior. Whether a Harvard grad or a savage in a remote jungle every person has sufficient evidence to know "they are not the center of existence" but only faith will bring them to salvation. These jihadist Iranians have a belief system of there own creation just like Cain who wanted to be accepted by God but only on his own terms. It drove Cain to kill righteous Abel just like it drives these terrorists to kill Jews (whether believers or not) and anyone who supports the Jews or believes in God. More importantly, this radical Iran belief will not disappear by negotiation. I'm not implying it will by defeat either but what will happen by defeat is they will lose the political and economic backing of a country which will make it difficult to maintain the kind of aggression they have enjoyed for almost 50 years in Iran.

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