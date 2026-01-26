The Huckabee Post

Shelley Brown
7h

We are in Fort Worth and share your sentiment about what the rest of the country thinks of us not driving in bad weather and not realizing that we have solid ice. The thickness of the ice is reported to be thicker than we have ever had before.

Kenn Goodwin
8h

The fear porn was pushed to the limit on the next storm of the century. Much like COVID 1984

