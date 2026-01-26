A large part of the eastern half of the US is still dealing with this weekend’s deadly winter storm, which has brought ice, deep snow, frigid temperatures and power outages to multiple states. Fox News has a page with continually-updated news.

Please keep a close watch on local weather news to keep your family and animals safe, and don’t drive unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Note from HP writer Pat Reeder: Laura and I are in suburban Dallas, iced in but thank God, warm and the power has never gone out (I’m heavily prepped with a car battery inverter and two gas generators.) There have been some brief outages around us, but Texas power officials learned from the big one a few years ago. Despite the huge influx of newcomers, they’ve strengthened the grid and took extreme measures to respond quickly to fix any outages. I can’t help comparing this to California, where the power goes out when some guy in Bel Air plugs in his Tesla.

Also, I wanted to share this photo of our neighborhood. All my life, I’ve heard expats from the North mock Texans for not knowing how to drive in winter, not understanding that our road conditions aren’t like where they come from. See what looks like light, fluffy snow? It’s not. That’s solid ice. I’ve walked around on it; notice no footprints. Not even a dent. Imagine trying to drive on an ice rink. Unless you’re in a Zamboni, you’re in big trouble.

Finally, here’s Instapundit’s Glenn Reynolds on the winter storm, the limits of science in being able to make predictions about chaotic systems, and how that applies to politics and makes it smart to prepare for the worst-case scenario but remember it probably won’t happen.