Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness and truth).

Ephesians 5:8-9

In a crushing but not unexpected blow to Democrats’ midterm hopes, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down their new 10-1 gerrymandered House District map. The Justices agreed with a lower court judge that the process used to ram it through violated the state Constitution, and this “incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy.”

Democrats spent $60 million pushing this blatant power grab that would have disenfranchised about 40% of the state’s voters. That was money they could have spent on potentially winnable races. All they got for it was to ignite retaliatory redistricting measures in a number of red states that have much more room to do so than blue states, most of which are already gerrymandered to the max. Why, it’s almost as if they can’t be trusted with other people’s money.

Wednesday night, 14 tornadoes struck Mississippi, injuring 17 people and causing major damage to up to 500 homes across five counties. But thank God, nobody was killed. You can read and see more here.

If you’d like to help, Samaritan’s Purse is always among the first on the scene of natural disasters, offering both physical and spiritual aid. You can make a donation here, and please remember the victims in your prayers.

The US launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets in response to failed attacks on three US destroyers by Iranian missiles, drones and small boats. President Trump said, “They trifled with us today. We blew them away.” He noted, “Our firepower was a h**l of a lot stronger than theirs.”

But he insisted that this doesn’t mean the ceasefire is off, dismissing the retaliatory strikes on Iran as a “love tap.”

We can’t help wondering if Iran knows the ceasefire is still in effect, since they keep lobbing missiles at neighbors like the UAE (a strike Friday morning injured three people there) and launching suicidal attacks on US war ships. Trump acknowledged this, saying that Iran had agreed to a US plan to end the military action, but it “doesn’t mean much because the next day they forget.”

As to why a nation would be so pig-headed (ironic, considering they’re Islamists) as to keep attacking the United States even after losing their air force, navy and most of their top leaders, maybe this explains it:

The Washington Post claims to have obtained a leaked CIA Iran war dossier contradicting President Trump’s optimistic statements about how badly Iran’s weapons have been degraded. WaPo says that according to this dossier, “Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventories of mobile launchers and about 70 percent of its prewar stockpiles of missiles, a U.S. official said. The official said there is evidence that the regime has been able to recover and reopen almost all of its underground storage facilities, repair some damaged missiles and even assemble some new missiles that were nearly complete when the war began.“ They added, “Three current and one former U.S. official confirmed the outlines of the intelligence analysis, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.”

This presents us with a problem, as you’ll read elsewhere in today’s newsletter. We’re sure that liberal media outlets and Democrats will leap to the conclusion that Trump is lying. But this came out on the same day that DNI Tulsi Gabbard confirmed how anti-Trump CIA Deep Staters were keeping information about 2020 election security issues and China from Trump to undermine his reelection. We assume many of these treacherous termites are still there. So what could this mean? Here are just a few of the possibilities:

Trump isn’t being honest about the level of Iran’s destruction. This strikes us as unlikely because we assume that if he thought they were still a threat, he wouldn’t have called off Operation Epic Fury this soon. Or maybe Trump is simply wrong because he’s being fed false information from the CIA (wouldn’t be the first time.) Or maybe Trump is correct and telling us the truth, and CIA skunks “leaked” this dossier to undermine him in advance of an election (again, wouldn’t be the first time.) After all, what kind of patriotic American intelligence officials would not only leak classified war information to the media, but also “verify” it anonymously?

Sorry, but for all the crying about Trump being a “lying liar who lies,” he’s turned out to be correct a lot more often than the CIA has been lately. So for the moment, we will treat this alleged leaked dossier (when you call it a “dossier,” it seems even more suspect) with skepticism. But if Trump wants to reassure us that they’re not as strong as it claims, he can always subject Iran’s military installations to a fresh round of bombing. That might be what it takes to get them to surrender anyway.

At this point, Iran’s leaders are starting to remind us of “Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock” where Captain Kirk and a war-obsessed Klingon are fighting on a planet that’s about to explode. Kirk keeps trying to convince the Klingon to stop so they can both escape, but he just keeps attacking. Finally, he’s clinging to a cliff and still punching at Kirk as he tries to pull him to safety. Fed up, Kirk declares, “I have had...ENOUGH…of YOU!,” kicks him in the face, and sends him over the cliff.

Trump is trying to be nice, but we suspect he’s drawing close to his “Star Trek Search for Spock "I have had enough of you"” moment with Iran.

Friday morning, the Trump Administration made good on his promise of transparency and released a trove of “never-before-seen,” previously classified files, photos and videos on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP), or what the rest of us call UFOs.

It was released just before our press time, but Fox News already has more details on it.

Frankly, if you were expecting a real life “X Files,” you may be disappointed. For some reason, in an age when everyone has a high-resolution photo and video camera in their pockets, these government UAP photos and videos always seem to look like grainy screen caps from a 1970s Pong game on a black and white TV.

After the Supreme Court limited race-based House districts, red states are quickly moving to redraw their maps. Tennessee’s legislature eliminated the only Democrat district in the state, and the Democrats had a major meltdown over it. You can see some photos of the mayhem and read hysterical quotes at the link.

We especially love the wailing about black Memphis residents losing the opportunity to elect a black Representative. Rep. Justin Pearson of Memphis called the new maps “racist tools of white supremacy at the behest of the most powerful white supremacist in the United States of America, Donald J. Trump,” wailing that “You will take the only black-majority district from us.”

For the record, Memphis is currently represented by Rep. Steve Cohen, a white Democrat who’s been in office for nearly 20 years. He vows to sue to stop the new map, accusing Republicans of a “racial gerrymander” to carve up his majority black district and deny blacks representation…by Steve Cohen...white guy.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Republicans who lost their seats for refusing to redistrict could take a lesson from Republican legislators in Alabama.

They debated and passed two redistricting bills Wednesday, staying on the job to push them through despite a storm with a tornado watch, sirens going off, and water flooding the building.

Thursday, ADP Research reported that 109,000 jobs were created in April. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed the strong job news, estimating that 115,000 jobs were created, more than twice the 55,000 that economists predicted. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%. The annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% in April largely due to higher gas prices, but average hourly wages were up by 3.6%, still outstripping inflation. It all shows that despite the Iran military action, the economy remains strong.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.