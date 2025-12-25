A Christmas Carol: Once in Royal David's City
Each night until Christmas, we will share a favorite...
Lyrics:
1 Once in royal David’s city
stood a lowly cattle shed,
where a mother laid her baby
in a manger for His bed:
Mary was that mother mild,
Jesus Christ her little Child.
2 He came down to earth from heaven
who is God and Lord of all,
and His shelter was a stable,
and His cradle was a stall:
with the poor, and meek, and lowly,
lived on earth our Savior holy.
3 And our eyes at last shall see Him,
through His own redeeming love;
for that Child so dear and gentle
is our Lord in heav’n above,
and He leads His children on
to the place where He is gone.
4 Not in that poor lowly stable,
with the oxen standing by,
we shall see Him, but in heaven,
set at God’s right hand on high;
when like stars His children crowned
all in white shall wait around.
Thank you for singing along with the Huckabee Post.
God Loves you and He gave us baby Jesus.
"Christ is the humility of God embodied in human nature; the Eternal Love humbling itself, clothing itself in the garb of meekness and gentleness, to win and serve and save us.
And for thanks we nailed Him to the cross, and in His agony he looked down at us - denying Him, abandoning Him, and betraying Him - and in the greatest act of love in history, He said, ‘Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they are doing.’
He shed tears for those that shed His blood. Jesus was God and man in one person, tortured to utmost agony, and crying for us while dying for us, so that, far beyond the eve of Adam’s sin, God and man might reconcile and unite together again.
It is for these reasons that no one else holds or has held the place in the heart of the world which Jesus holds. While other gods may have been as devoutly worshiped, no other man has been so devoutly loved." —Bridged Quotes from Various Authors
God gave Jesus eternally to us and this gift is the greatest Christmas gift ever given. But Christ is ours to take or leave, as we are all innkeepers who get to choose whether there is room enough for Jesus in our hearts. So the question is, will you take the Son? Here is what you will find:
A Boy Learns a Lesson By Thomas S. Monson [Modified by the Perimeter]
As Christmas approached my tenth year, I longed for an electric train. The times were those of economic depression, yet Mother and Dad worked hard and purchased for me a lovely mechanical set.
Christmas morning bright and early, I thrilled when noticing my new railroad fleet. The next few hours were devoted to operating the transformer and conducting its activities as the engine transported goods to needful places forward and backward and all around the track.
Mother had also purchased a wind-up train for Widow Hansen’s boy, Mark, who lived down on Gale Street. Inspecting it, I noted a tanker car which I much admired—my railway clients, afterall, had much need for fuel. I put up such a fuss that my mother succumbed to my pleadings and surrended it. With excitement, I attached it to my train and delivered a full tank of natural gas to a grateful dispensary. “Their customers will be warm this Christmas night”, I mused triumphantly.
Later, Mother and I took the remaining cars and engine down to Mark Hansen. The young boy was a year or two older than I. He had never anticipated such a gift. He was thrilled beyond words. He wound the key in his lock, it not being electric nor expensive like mine, and was overjoyed as the engine and three cars, plus a caboose, went around the track.
I felt a horrible sense of guilt as I returned home. The tanker car no longer appealed to me. Suddenly, I took it in my hand, plus an additional car of my own, and ran all the way down to Gale Street and proudly announced to Mark, “We forgot to bring two cars which belong to your train.”
I don’t know when a deed had made me feel any better than that experience as a ten-year old boy, I have carried it with me, as if a warm glowing memory on a dark freezing night, ever since.
Excerpt from and more like it here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-light-is-gathering-3-unto-earth
Merry Christmas all.