Lyrics:

1 Once in royal David’s city

stood a lowly cattle shed,

where a mother laid her baby

in a manger for His bed:

Mary was that mother mild,

Jesus Christ her little Child.

2 He came down to earth from heaven

who is God and Lord of all,

and His shelter was a stable,

and His cradle was a stall:

with the poor, and meek, and lowly,

lived on earth our Savior holy.

3 And our eyes at last shall see Him,

through His own redeeming love;

for that Child so dear and gentle

is our Lord in heav’n above,

and He leads His children on

to the place where He is gone.

4 Not in that poor lowly stable,

with the oxen standing by,

we shall see Him, but in heaven,

set at God’s right hand on high;

when like stars His children crowned

all in white shall wait around.

