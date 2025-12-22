Lyrics:

1 O come, all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come, and behold Him, born the King of angels!

Refrain:

O come, let us adore Him;

O come, let us adore Him;

O come, let us adore Him, Christ, the Lord!

2 God of God, Light of Light,

lo, He abhors not the virgin’s womb;

very God, begotten not created; [Refrain]

3 Sing, choirs of angels; sing in exultation;

sing, all ye citizens of heav’n above!

Glory to God, all glory in the highest![Refrain]

4 Yea, Lord, we greet Thee, born this happy morning;

Jesus, to Thee be all glory giv’n!

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing! [Refrain]

