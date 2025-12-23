Translated lyrics:

In sweet joy,

Now sing and be glad.

Our hearts delight,

In the manger.

It shines like the sun,

He is in His Mother’s lap.

He is the Alpha and Omega,

He is the Alpha and Omega.



O tiny Jesus,

I have longed so much for Thee.

But now my mind is comforted,

O best of boys,

Through all Thy goodness,

O prince of glory,

Draw me after Thee,

Draw me after Thee.



Where are joys

In any place but there?

The angels sing,

New songs,

And the bells ring

In the King’s court.

O, it is as if we were there.

O, it is as if we were there.

