A live recording of Away in a Manger, performed by the King’s Men, Cambridge – the choral scholars of the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge.

Carol Lyrics:

Away in a manger, no crib for a bed,

The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head.

The stars in the bright sky looked down where he lay,

The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay.

The cattle are lowing, the baby awakes,

But little Lord Jesus no crying he makes.

I love thee, Lord Jesus! Look down from the sky,

And stay by my side until morning is nigh.

Be near me Lord Jesus,

I ask thee to stay.

Close by me forever,

And love my I pray.

Bless all the dear children,

In thy tender care.

And take them to heaven,

To be with thee there.

Thank you for singing along with the Huckabee Post.