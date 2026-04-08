Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

Share The Huckabee Post

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Pictured: The Strait of Hormuz

The “end of civilization” in Iran was averted Monday, or at least delayed, after the Iranian regime agreed to negotiate and President Trump called off his threat to destroy their bridges and power plants and agreed to a two-week “double-sided ceasefire.” Iran also reportedly agreed to stop blocking ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump said the US would help manage traffic in the Strait – which is good, since European nations preferred to stay home and shiver in the dark rather than go protect their own oil supply.

Leaders of the UK, Germany and Australia all voiced support for the ceasefire agreement that, in true Little Red Hen fashion, they had refused to help create. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “supports the U.S. effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors and the world.” But the agreement doesn’t cover Lebanon, so Israel is still free to keep bombing Hezbollah into tiny terrorist shards.

Some military experts and conservatives are concerned about Trump agreeing to any ceasefire deal with the Iranian regime. They don’t want to leave the regime in power, and they argue that one of their hallmarks is making agreements to buy time, while never honoring the terms (Obama’s “nuclear deal” is what got us here.) Indeed, even after Iran agreed to the ceasefire, they still launched missile and drone attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and the UAE.

It’s also not very comforting that Iran’s “10-point plan” for a ceasefire includes letting them continue to have a nuclear program.

Still, Trump is optimistic, writing on Truth Social that this is “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!...There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process.” He added that the US will be “hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will…Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!” That may be the most Trumpian peace announcement ever.

On news of the ceasefire, stock futures surged and oil prices tumbled to below $100 a barrel, suggesting that Trump was right that the gas price spike would be short-lived – although it will take time to get back to the $70 range that existed before Operation Epic Fury started. And if you’re in California, you won’t be seeing $2.90 gas no matter how golden an age the Middle East enjoys.

One of the most astonishing side shows of Monday’s events was watching Democrats turn on a dime from declaring Trump a crazy, deranged, bullying war criminal who must be impeached or removed under the 25th Amendment before he made good on his threat to destroy Iran…to attacking Trump for “chickening out,” making empty threats and showing other leaders that his word couldn’t be trusted. So, does that mean they WANTED him to make good on his threat to destroy Iran?

No, it just means they have terminal TDS, so no matter what he does, it’s not only wrong, it’s the WORST THING THAT EVER HAPPENED IN THE HISTORY OF THE WOOOOOORLD!!!

Yawn.

We would hope that after suffering years of this Chicken Little hysteria from the left, most people have learned to just tune it out, like being stuck on an airplane with a crying baby. By now, we’re all used to this illogical nonsense, like holding televised rallies where they accuse Trump of being a dictator who’s taken away their free speech. Or claiming that Trump plans to cancel the 2028 election even as they jockey to become the Democrat nominee for the 2028 election. There’s a reason why woke leftists declared logic and reason to be white supremacy and banned them from university campuses.

As we’ve been explaining for 10 years now (most recently during the hysterical hoo-ha over tariffs), Trump isn’t your typical do-nothing, bribe-taking, legacy-polishing politician. He’s a business person whose goal isn’t to look good while kicking problems down the road. His goal is to solve problems as fast as possible. And if he’s facing a tough opponent, his goal is to WIN.

The whole tactic of issuing over-the-top threats and outrageous demands that force the other side to offer a “compromise” that’s what he actually wanted in the first place is right out of “The Art of the Deal.” It’s been around in book form for 39 years. If his critics couldn’t be bothered to read it by now, you’d think they’d at least have played the board game version.

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com has more on the Democrats’ epic Monday meltdown.

In the meantime, it’s very clear that Trump himself ignores the leftist Chihuahuas yapping at his heels just as his supporters do. His rabid critics need to learn this universal truth:

When someone keeps telling you that everything you do is wrong, no matter what it is, you eventually stop giving a flying fig what they say and just do what you think is right. Trump reached that point with TDS-inflamed Democrats years ago. Now, watching them melt down over everything he says and does is just a little extra entertainment.

Example: One of Trump’s biggest Senate critics, Mark Kelly, has a distinguished record as a fighter pilot that includes targeting civilian infrastructure such as roads and power plants. Or as his fellow Democrats call that, “war crimes.”

Tuesday in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller defeated Democrat Shawn Harris in a special election to fill departing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat until November. This means the GOP’s slender majority remains unchanged.

Fuller won by about 56-44%. Democrats and liberal media figures are trying to spin that as a good omen for them by pointing out that in 2024, Greene won that district by 29 points. Yes, but that was a presidential election year when Trump was on the ticket and won that district by 37 points. It wasn’t a little-known candidate in an off-year special election on a random Tuesday in April. And frankly, if all Republicans next November can win their races by only a paltry 12 points, we’re good with that.

Colorado used to be a beautiful red or at least purple state, until it was invaded by potheads and Californians fleeing the leftist policies they’re now inflicting on Coloradans, as rural residents are held hostage by a far-left government voted in by city dwellers.

Law professor Jonathan Turley reports that Colorado’s Democrat politicians seem obsessed with wasting the taxpayers’ money on an endless series of attacks on Constitutional rights, from prosecuting Christian bakers for declining to make same-sex wedding cakes to banning therapists from talking to patients about NOT “gender-transitioning,” to their latest assault on free speech and the rule of law: barring attorneys from sharing information with federal immigration officials. That will likely be the next to get overturned by the Supreme Court.

Turley makes an interesting observation: Colorado leftists are actually doing conservative and Libertarian free speech activists a favor by passing so many unconstitutional laws that the SCOTUS keeps striking down, which is creating a remarkable series of pro-freedom legal precedents. We doubt that was the intent, but it proves that not even Colorado Democrats can repeal the law of unintended consequences.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a fire erupted in the attic of the historic Magic Castle in Los Angeles, a 1909 mansion, restaurant and private club for magicians. It hosts dinners and magic performances, and also houses a huge collection of historic magician memorabilia and posters. It’s believed that the fire may have started from blow torches being used in roof repairs. The L.A. Fire Department swarmed the building and got the blaze knocked down in about 45 minutes. There were no injuries, but at this writing, the extent of the damage is unclear.

We just thank God for the most miraculous magic trick of all: that there was actually water coming out of the fire hydrants.

Speaking of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, has fast become the gift that keeps on giving…to Republicans. We don’t have space to recount all the wackadoodle woke nonsense she’s spewed, but here’s the latest old clip to resurface. We didn’t even know she ran over and killed her sister with a golf cart, but she shared that memory with prisoners at San Quentin. She then told them that she wasn’t punished because it was an accident while they’re doing life even though whatever they did that landed them in San Quentin was “probably an accident, too.”

We now understand why Democrats are so soft on crime if they actually believe that felony assault, robbery and rape can be accidents.

And even more California news…We’ve known for several days about an accusation of a “shocking” number of sexual harassment claims against Congress member/Trump hater/Wannabe California Governor Eric Swalwell. But since the claims have yet to be made public, we held off for more confirmation. However, the whispers have grown into a roar, so we decided at least to share what is being said unofficially. It’s alleged that Swalwell has been predatory against a number of his female Congressional interns, pressuring them for sex and forcing them to sign NDAs to keep quiet.

Jennifer Van Laar at Redstate.com has an excellent recap of the story and various quotes from DC insiders who say they aren’t at all surprised. She also has Swalwell’s response, blaming the accusations on “MAGA conspiracy theorists.” (We weren’t fully convinced until a Democrat told us it was a MAGA conspiracy theory.) But these accusations have been compiled by a Democrat activist who says she doesn’t believe Dems should hold Republicans to standards that they refuse to abide by themselves.

It’s also worth highlighting that insiders say these accusations about Swalwell have been well known in DC for years, but party leaders and the liberal media kept quiet about them as long as Swalwell was useful to them. We assume that means his attacks on Trump for not living up to his own high benchmark of morality.

We expect more to come on this story, which might even knock Swalwell out of the lead Democrat spot in the California Governor’s race. But then, the Party didn’t mind Fang Fang or his hypocrisy about demanding the Epstein files be released while demanding that his own FBI files be suppressed, so we wouldn’t bet the farm on it.

Important new must-read book on the real strategy behind the Russia Hoax: This week, we thanked the conservative watchdogs at Judicial Watch for their persistence in turning up documents proving the DOJ pushed for the Mar-a-Lago raid even when they KNEW the FBI had found no justification for it. It seems that almost every day, more documents emerge from deep vaults within the intelligence community, confirming what whistleblowers have said and what we long suspected…about the raid, about election integrity, and about the origins, participants and strategy of the Russia Hoax.

And now, a new book by Drew Thomas Allen looks to be the most comprehensive and up-to-date account ever offered of the Russia Hoax, which truly is the most abominable political scandal of our lifetimes. (And, yes, as we like to point out and often do, all roads really do lead back to Hillary.) The book is titled CLINTON HOAX, OBAMA COUP: THE DECLASSIFIED STORY OF THE TRUMP-RUSSIA DELUSION. We’ve got it on order, but in the meantime, Michael A. Letts’ critique at PJ Media is one of the best-written commentaries we’ve ever seen on any book. He says this is “the clearest and most thoroughly documented explanation available of how the intelligence community, law enforcement and political operatives coordinated to undermine an election outcome.” Read more—→

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.

Colossians 3:15

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.