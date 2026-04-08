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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
5h

Hallelujah!! Bright Blue Albuquerque voted down Rank Choice Voting 6 to 3 !! PTL.

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Allen's avatar
Allen
5h

The “end of civilization” in Iran delayed, after the Iranian regime agreed to negotiate! Good news now if Iran didn't lie!!!!

Mark Kelly can we say HYPOCRITE!

Trump-endorsed Republican Clay Fuller in Georgia!!! 😁🇺🇸 😁🇺🇸

The goings on in Colorado worries me the people leaving deep blue states bringing their deep blue BS to red states!! Some people never learn!!! 😡 😡 😡

"that there was actually water coming out of the fire hydrants." GOOD ONE!!!!!!

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