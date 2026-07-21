Part II of our newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

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In a big win for election integrity, the DC Court of Appeals put a temporary stay on a lower court injunction blocking a Trump executive order on mail-in ballots. The EO directed the Post Office to create a rule requiring any state that wants to send mail-in ballots to voters first to provide a list of voters eligible to receive them. Naturally, this prompted several lawsuits trying to stop it. This latest ruling doesn’t settle those, but it does allow the Post Office to proceed with compliance while they work through the courts.

As noted at this Spectator article, California and other blue states have been fighting to keep from sharing their voter rolls with the federal government to verify that all the names are legal voters and not illegal aliens, non-residents, dead people or someone’s cat. Yet most red states have had no objections to letting the feds audit their voter rolls. Why, it’s almost as if they have nothing to hide.

Another good point made in that article: While Democrats like Gavin Newsom rail about Trump attacking democracy by wanting to make sure mail-in voting is legitimate, the first President to warn about the dangers of mail-in ballots to trustworthy elections was Jimmy Carter.

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Monday, a three-judge panel of the DC Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to reject former President Joe Biden’s emergency appeal to block the release of the recording of his five-hour interview in 2023 with Special Counsel Robert Hur about the boxes of classified documents in his garage.

This was the interview Hur cited in declining to indict Biden because any jury would see him as a declining older man with a faulty memory and refuse to convict. Democrats at the time attacked Hur for allegedly trying to undermine Biden’s reelection, but it turned out it was those Biden supporters who were actually trying to cover up his unfitness for office. Like the Trump-Biden debate, these recordings are expected to show in stark terms that he couldn’t possibly have been doing his job or signing pardons even during his first term, let alone be capable of taking on another four years.

Barring some other desperate legal maneuver, expect the recordings to go public soon and remind Americans of what the Democrats were willing to inflict on America – four years of an incapacitated leader whose decisions were made by unknown, unelected and unaccountable staffers – all in the name of “defending our democracy.”

Tuesday Fraud News! The Trump Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service instituted a new payment verification program that reviewed 880 million payments of taxpayer money totaling nearly $2.7 trillion. Since March of 2025, it’s identified over 4,900 payments totaling $99 million that were going to dead people.

Once again, taxpayer money being used to subsidize a major Democratic voting bloc.

Conservatives are so used to hearing Democrats call everything they don’t like “white privilege” that it’s easy to tune out. But in this instance, it might be the perfect term.

Queens, New York, Borough President Donovan Richards, a black Democrat, posted an article on the racial breakdown of the Democratic Socialists of America and commented, “White supremacy comes in all forms.”

And while it’s true that some of the radical wackjobs they’re running as candidates are Arabic, Hispanic or black, the vast majority of today’s self-proclaimed “socialists” are whiter than a polar bear in a snowstorm. The article Donovan posted showed that 85% of DSA members in 2021 were white, which at least is a bit more diverse than the 95% white membership they had in 2013. Black membership in the DSA is a whopping 4 percent.

None of that should be a surprise. You can tell from their rallies that it’s mostly a movement of white academics, tech workers, white collar workers and no-workers with useless liberal arts degrees, radicalized by the colleges they wasted their parents’ money on. They claim to speak for minorities and the working classes while they represent an elitist leftwing ideology, pushing faculty lounge fantasies that destroy the jobs of minorities and the real working class, replace their representatives with radicals who care only about imposing their socialist agenda, free criminals who destroy minority neighborhoods, and import foreigners who undercut their wages.

They do this because literally everything they believe in is a lie, and none of their leaders have the slightest experience or knowledge of the subjects they rant about. But of course, they’re economic illiterates; if they weren’t, they wouldn’t be socialists.

Listening to someone like AOC, Bernie Sanders or Zohran Mamdani blather about industrial policy or income inequality is like listening to a four-year-old describe how a choo-choo train works. Like all socialist leaders, they were complete failures before they got into pushing socialism and got rich denouncing the rich. AOC was a bartender, Bernie a failed folk singer, and Zohran a failed rapper living off his parents’ money.

This is a movement of people who think they should run the entire world when most of their resumes consist of two words: “community organizer.” That’s a euphemism for “professional troublemaker.”

As these arrogant, lily-white know-nothings continue to tell minority voters what’s good for them, most minority voters know a rat when they smell one. Even when the white leftists try to cover up their radicalism, black voters see through it, as Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is discovering. Except in this case, one black voter was angry at him for being TOO moderate, which can only mean he’s a better actor than we thought.

Donovan Richards reminded readers that white leftists exploiting black voters is hardly a new story by quoting Malcolm X from the 1960s:

“The white liberals are more dangerous than the conservatives; they lure the Negro, and as the Negro runs from the growling wolf, he flees into the open jaws of the ‘smiling’ fox.”

Say, ever notice how Mamdani never stops smiling?

RELATED: Socialists want to make all sorts of things illegal, yet they also want to ban police and prisons. So what happens when someone breaks one of their millions of new laws? Will they be held down and forced to listen to AOC talk? If so, then we assume they’ll also end the ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

ALSO RELATED: Add former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the growing list of Democrats who are finally standing up and warning about the dangers of the socialist usurpers taking over the party.

Cuomo said, “There is no such thing as free. Someone always pays. This is a dream...it’s not going to work! The socialist movement is the best thing the Republicans have going for them.”

MSNOW host Joe Scarborough even agrees, warning that Democrats risk losing more elections because of socialist candidates pushing “extraordinarily loony ideas” that don’t work. And people at MSNOW know extraordinarily loony ideas when they hear them.

The never-ending toll of Biden-era illegal immigration: a 71-year-old decorated Air Force veteran in Utah was shot to death on his front porch in broad daylight by a Salvadoran illegal alien with a violent criminal history. He entered the US illegally in 2021, was released into the US under Biden, then after being arrested twice for domestic violence, was twice released under California sanctuary policies. ICE had detainers against him after both arrests, but California officials refused to comply with them.

Democrats never stop screaming about the handful of people ICE has killed, in virtually every case when those people took it on themselves to attack or try to run over ICE officers. If they really cared about human life, they would be just as outraged over all the truly innocent lives that have been snuffed out by people who never should have been here, and wouldn’t have been if it weren’t for them. But then, those deaths are much harder to exploit politically.

The RNC unearthed old footage of Minnesota’s far-left Attorney General Keith Ellison that illustrates the current natural progression of political conspiracy theories:

Starting point: “Claiming that Democrats want to flood America with Third World migrants, then make them naturalized citizens so their votes will cement Democrats into power is an offensive conspiracy theory called ‘population replacement,” and it’s both crazy and racist!”

Ending point: “Ha-he, we Democrats will win this year by getting all the votes of migrants who weren’t yet naturalized citizens during the last election!”

Chris Bray at the Federalist argues that “California is crazier than you thought.”

We honestly didn’t think that was possible until we read about their new law creating a massively expensive and intrusive system, naturally overseen by a well-funded leftist NGO, to impose rigorous regulations and heavy penalties on textile companies if they don’t dispose of their old socks the right way. It’s already causing some textile companies to pull out of California entirely rather than face the crushing compliance costs and regulatory burdens.

We kid you not, this is actually real. And this is just the tip of the crazy government iceberg. Read it for yourself.

We normally don’t cover scandal stories involving relatives of public figures, so we haven’t mentioned the dead teenager found in a house owned by the husband of “Squad” member and leftist mental case, Rep. Ayanna Pressley. But this commenter has a point: if the same circumstances had involved a Republican Congress member, it would be 24/7 news. So we’ll share it now and keep an eye on it for later.

Finally, here’s a story from Great Britain that proves America is not alone in being plagued with leftist activist judges who facilitate open invasion by ruling with their feelings instead of the law.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.