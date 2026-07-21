The Huckabee Post

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3h

Look here guys I resent " someone's Cat " no self respecting Cat would vote Blue - RepubloCATS all 😾

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John Schneider's avatar
John Schneider
2h

That's a start. But what about all the illegals who have acquired a driver's license and a Social Security card? A driver's license is all that's needed to vote.

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