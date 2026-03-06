The Huckabee Post

J KiddIV
2h

If a fair trial can't be conducted in Washington D.C., shouldn't it be moved to another venue?

Butterfly813
1h

So law and order doesn't exist in this country anymore?....when we are afraid to bring cases before a court because it's all democrats? This is frightening. Maybe we need to vet those that sit on the bench better or make sure we have equal sides on the court to balance the BS!! Unreal that judges are now political on the bench and they don't even hide it anymore. This is dangerous to our republic.. They have even allowed Muslims to take the bench....lady's and gentleman we are watching the takeover of america!....SO sad

