Well, wouldn’t you know.

Yesterday, we told you that CBS News, NBC News and The New York Times had reported that the Biden autopen investigation had been shelved by the Trump DOJ. We didn’t see how that could have happened and said we would be applying the “48-hour” rule to our own analysis, as that big story just didn’t seem to make any sense at all.

Sure enough, we now have one more reason never to believe anything reported by CBS News and/or The New York Times (as if we needed yet another reason). That story, like so many others we’ve seen from them and other “legacy” media such as the Washington Post, especially since Trump entered the political fray, is not accurate.

FOX News appears to have it right. A senior Justice Department official told them that the autopen investigation is NOT closed, but in fact is still ongoing, with investigators still reviewing the clemency actions taken during the last months of the Biden administration.

The official did go on to caution, though, that a President’s use of the autopen is “established law,” so Biden himself is unlikely to face criminal exposure for the (fake) signatures on those pages. “It’s hard to imagine how [President Biden] could be criminally liable for pardon power,” the official said. That makes sense, because if the pardon power was indeed abused by aides to take advantage of Biden’s deepening cognitive decline, then Biden is certainly not the one to be held responsible for that. And if his diminishing mental condition doesn’t give him cover for these acts, then the fact that he was the sitting President does. Instead, it would make sense to be looking at Biden’s inner circle at that time, including the First Lady, who surely was, at the very least, aware of what was going on.

As reported by FOX News, “The issue under review is whether the autopen was used in violation of the law, specifically whether Biden personally approved each name on pardon and commutation lists.” Biden has actually said he didn’t.

What the Supreme Court ruled in 2024 about presidential immunity applies to ALL sitting and former Presidents, including Biden: “We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power requires that a former President have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office. At least with respect to the President’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute.” As hard as the left has tried to keep this ruling --- or any other favorable ruling --- from applying to President Trump, it does. But it applies to Biden just as well.

The original story had said the office of Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, had “shelved” the autopen probe, but, according to FOX News, “Sources familiar with the matter told FOX News Digital that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s team continues to review the Biden White House’s reliance on an autopen, contradicting a recent New York Times report that indicated the investigation had been paused.”

Biden said in a statement last year that he had personally directed the decisions made on those pardons and clemencies: “Let me be clear [NOTE: that usually means someone is about to lie]. I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

Well, let us enthusiastically go on record with a (to him) ridiculous and false suggestion, since we do suggest that he was not the one making most of the individual decisions.

The House Oversight Committee has cited, in particular, five especially controversial pardons for members of Biden’s own family, saying there was a lack of “contemporaneous documentation” confirming that Biden directly ordered them.

But that’s just the start. The committee has asked the DOJ to investigate “all of former President Biden’s executive actions, particularly clemency actions, to assess whether legal actions must be taken to void any action that the former President did not, in fact, take himself.”

The story The New York Times had reported was that prosecutors dropped the case because they hadn’t been able to identify specific criminal charges to bring in the Biden autopen case. We said in response that this came across a lot like then-FBI Director James Comey’s bizarre press conference of 2016, the one in which he outlined Hillary’s transgressions regarding the mishandling of classified emails but concluded “no reasonable prosecutor” would take that case.

As FOX News previously observed, law professor and legal analyst Jonathan Turley has said legal challenges to Biden’s autopen use would most likely be unsuccessful. At least against Biden.

Now, FOX News writes, “Trump has been eager to see accountability over the autopen, claiming on social media that any staff who used the autopen on behalf of Biden did so ‘illegally’ and threatening the former President with perjury charges.” Again, though, it does seem unlikely that someone with such visible cognitive decline as Biden has exhibited over the past several years would actually be charged with perjury, as an intentional lie would require a correct memory of what the truth is. The REAL lie came from colleagues and staffers who said repeatedly that President Biden was mentally sound.

Even the NYT reported last year that some of the emails handed over by the National Archives to the Trump Justice Department as part of the autopen investigation showed staff members making decisions to “sign” pardons before they’d received any order from President Biden.

Does the NYT not remember what they reported at that time? Of course, leftists who saw this more recent, incorrect autopen story in the NYT and naturally went on to trumpet that the DOJ had been unable to build a criminal case will swiftly apologize for their mistake and correct the record on this. Oh, wait, never mind, what were we thinking?

As Julie Kelly noted upon reading the NYT report of the case being dropped, this would have happened not because Attorney General Pam Bondi and/or U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro couldn’t build a case but because they knew they’d be taking it before a Washington DC grand jury, which would likely be over 90 percent Democrat. That’s one reason that actually does make sense. Kelly thinks Republicans “should shutter the DC federal court system.” Her post on X is a must-read.

RELATED UPDATE: In more investigation news, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a hero of ours who chairs the House Select Subcommittee on the January 6 investigation, is still hard on the case of the J6 (J5?) pipe bomber. He has subpoenaed T-Mobile for the communications records of Brian Cole, Jr., the alleged bomber.

In the letter accompanying that subpoena, Loudermilk said, “We believe T-Mobile possesses information critical to our oversight and legislative reforms,” noting that surveillance video had captured him no less than five times using his phone close to where the bombs had been planted near the DNC and RNC headquarters the night before Trump’s rally.

When others give up and let stories drop, Rep. Loudermilk is like a dog with a bone on the pipe bomber mystery, and we applaud him for that.

Leave a comment