Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY

The Ciaramella Files: The real story of Trump’s first impeachment busts wide open: Earlier this week, we reported on the declassification of documents showing that “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, the person who filed the complaint about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that led to Trump’s first impeachment in 2019, was simply passing along second- and third-hand (hearsay) “evidence” to the then-Intelligence Committee Inspector General (ICIG). We now know he hadn’t heard a word of that phone call himself. It appears he had been enlisted to anonymously file the complaint against Trump anyway.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard posted on X, “Newly declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019.”

In an update on Wednesday, Gabbard announced that she had sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department for not just Ciaramella but also the former ICIG, Michael Atkinson, the official who sent Ciaramella’s complaint on to the Democrat Congress. She had hinted on Monday that this was coming by writing that “Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth.” Read more—→

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Prepare to watch another great socialist experiment crash and burn: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to build the first of five city-owned grocery stores in Harlem.

It won’t even open for at least a year, and already, it’s causing problems, sparking outrage and running over budget. The original plan was to spend $70 million to open five stores; now he’s spending $30 million to open one (and we strongly suspect it will be far more before the doors open, if they ever do.) This plan is in defiance of the experience of other cities that tried it, only to have the stores be plagued by long lines, shoplifting and empty shelves.

In addition, other local grocers in NYC are protesting that the taxpayer-funded store (yes, New York taxpayers will have to pay for other people’s “free” food) will undercut their prices and drive them out of business, leaving residents with even fewer grocery choices, which will really hurt when the socialist city store inevitably shuts down.

This once again illustrates the major trait of America’s rising socialist politicians: hubris. They never have any knowledge or experience of anything other than socialist politics, but they’re absolutely certain that they know how to run every industry better than the people who actually do. Bernie Sanders knows more about finance than bankers, Liz Warren knows more about airlines than airline executives, Joe Biden’s socialist staffers knew more about energy or automotive engineering than any stupid oil or auto industry leaders, and now Zohran knows more about supermarkets than actual grocers – despite never having even worked as a bag boy. Although he would be more qualified for that than for his current job.

Incidentally, if you wonder where this “communist nepo baby” came from and why he’s so dangerous, Ben Shapiro has a new video on YouTube detailing his background. Spoiler alert: It was not in the grocery business.

Bloomberg News reports that 43% of young US college graduates are underemployed, which is especially bad news considering how many of them are saddled with crippling student loan debt. That inspired this MUST-READ post on X, arguing that college has become “the largest wealth transfer from the young to the old in human history.”

Students are being charged exorbitant tuition and fees for degrees that don’t teach marketable skills in fields that AI is taking over, while college administrators and tenured professors keep pulling down six-figure salaries. It also talks about who will survive and succeed, and it’s not the students who follow the standard college playbook.

RELATED: Here’s what you’re getting for that lifetime of student loan debt. It’s a chart showing how the political views of university faculty members have skewed more and more leftward over the years until now, nearly 75% are “far left/liberal,” with only 10.8% conservative and fewer than 15% even “middle of the road.”’

Video of the Day! And a Huck’s Hero Award as well. Check out this amazing video of Kirk Moore, principal of Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma. He stopped a would-be mass school shooter by taking his gun away and wrestling him to the ground, even after he was shot in the leg. He and the assistant principal then sat on the shooter until police arrived. We hope you’ll join us in sending him a big salute and prayers for his swift and complete recovery.

Here’s how you can tell the Democrats are no longer in power: There are finally consequences for physically assaulting conservatives. A Minnesota man named Chris Ostroushko, his daughter Paige and her boyfriend Lorenzo Garcia have been arrested after they were captured on a viral video assaulting TPUSA reporter Savannah Hernandez at an anti-ICE protest. His wife was not arrested, but Hernandez said charges will be brought against her.

Hernandez said that she didn’t speak a word to him, but he continually called her a “b**ch” and “looked like he wanted to violently hurt me even worse than he did.” She says he shoved her down to the pavement, injuring her neck and cursing her, and he had to be restrained by five people.

Not surprisingly, this fine upstanding rageaholic also seems to have a record of defrauding Minnesota’s unemployment program.

His daughter may also have been kicked off of the University of Minnesota-Stevens Point soccer team. Just as well, since you’re not allowed to tackle people in soccer.

We’re glad to see violent leftist protesters finally learning the lesson that they should have learned as children: Tantrums are not tolerated by adults. Another lesson we hope they learn, although Minneapolis courts haven’t given us much reason to hope: The family that assaults people together goes to jail together.

RELATED: Vice President Vance slammed leftists after Erika Kirk had to cancel their joint appearance at a TPUSA event in Atlanta due to “serious threats” against her. They were also doxing her and tracking her movements.

We used to think that once you murdered someone for wanting to debate you, or celebrated such a murder, you’d hit the lowest point that a human could reach. But then we heard about the people who were threatening the widow of the man they murdered, and we had to ratchet our opinion of them even further downward.

Turns out the Pope didn’t suddenly become a leftwing activist; he was a leftwing activist who became the Pope.

Great Moments In Hypocrisy – Sen. Adam Schiff huffed that President Trump’s promise of a blanket pardon to his staffers to keep Democrats from seeking revenge on them through lawfare was “Step one in creating a culture of corruption and lawlessness.” Bonchie at Redstate reminded Schiff that Biden included him in his blanket pardon of all his cronies, family members and J6 conspirators.

And FYI: Step one in creating a culture of corruption and lawlessness is to cover up for your colleague who’s allegedly raping his staffers.

Someone needs to tell Joe Biden that “Matlock” can be streamed 24/7 so he stops leaving the house.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Hobby Distillers Association and ruled that making moonshine at home in a still for personal use is legal. If only Otis the town drunk had lived to see this day.

Breaking News: As we were going to press, it was reported that former Democrat Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and his wife had been found dead in their home in an apparent murder-suicide. Police say Fairfax shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Fairfax had faced multiple sexual assault allegations while in office, which he denied, and the couple were getting divorced. There are more details here on what little is known at this time. Our prayers go out to their two children, who were reportedly home at the time this happened.

Thursday morning, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine held a press briefing at the Pentagon. Hegseth also delivered a message to Iran as ceasefire negotiations resume: “Choose wisely.” Here is a video of that press conference.

The ceasefire continues to hold, and stocks hit record highs after President Trump said this conflict is “very close to over.” A senior US official said the US and Iran have “all the ingredients of a deal,” but have yet to come to a final agreement. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said other nations have been warned that if they’re buying Iranian oil, they could face secondary sanctions. He also said Iran made a “fatal mistake” by attacking its Gulf neighbors to try to draw them into the conflict. Those nations are so angry, they’re opening up Iranian regime bank accounts to the US Treasury, giving us the ability to freeze Iran’s assets in what Bessent called “Operation Economic Fury.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that China has agreed not to send arms to Iran, which if true would be a major breakthrough and side benefit of the Iran attack. Trump also posted on Truth Social, “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also — the World…President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly.”

The US blockade of Iranian ports (that’s the accurate description) in the Strait of Hormuz remains in force. CENTCOM said, “Ten vessels have now been turned around and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the U.S. blockade on Monday.”

However, Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned that Iran could sink US ships in the Strait, declaring, “These ships of yours will be sunk by our first missiles and have created a great danger for the U.S. military. They can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them.” We assume he’s auditioning to be the Tehran version of Baghdad Bob. Maybe he means that the US Navy will be sunk by Iran’s deadly “midget submarines.” Or as we have to call them now, “Little person submarines.”

Israel reported that it recovered Hezbollah flags and other terrorist gear and 130 weapons from a school in southern Lebanon. As usual, this is part of the terrorist playbook: hiding behind children and other civilians and using them as human shields so that if they are killed in an attack on terrorists, they can blame the US and Israel. It’s a heinous tactic so transparent that you’d have to be a liberal journalist to fall for it.

Notorious Iranian commander Mohammad Shirmohammadian was killed Tuesday night in Tehran, but not by US or Israel air strikes. He was stabbed 14 times by masked individuals (or maybe stabbed one time each by 14 individuals taking turns.) It’s being taken as a welcome sign that the Iranian people may be starting to rise up and hunt down their oppressors. We can only imagine what might happen if they were allowed to own guns, which is precisely why tyrannical governments don’t want an armed citizenry.

Finally, this is a great quote from Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Lichter, on Israel demanding that France not be included in their peace negotiations with Lebanon:

“We’d like to keep the French as far away as possible from pretty much everything, but particularly when it comes to peace negotiations. They’re not needed.”

Finally, we hope you survived Tax Day, April 15th, with minimal damage, thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill. If so, you might want to stay far away from New York City, where the socialist mayor was celebrating Tax Day and Gov. Hochul was announcing plans to drive even more productive citizens out of the state by taxing expensive “second homes” in the city. On the bright side, this will not affect us, because we wouldn’t even have a first home there.

To wash the bitter taste of covetous socialism out of your mouth, here’s an article about how much better off we’d be if we scrapped our regressive, burdensome tax system entirely and replaced it with the Fair Tax or flat tax.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.

1 John 4:16

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