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Mal Brazil's avatar
Mal Brazil
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I think many (I said MANY, not ALL) college/university grads enter the job market with expectations that are too high or unrealistic… they expect top pay without the ritualistic “paying of dues”. That’s why it’s called WORKING YOUR WAY UP.

~~Tamara Brazil

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