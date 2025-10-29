Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

2 Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.

3 John 1:2 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my baby sister to get well and be able to go home.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for me ,Debbie, as I am facing surgery for my Divuticulitis..also I am having an allergic reaction to my medications for it

Please pray for my son, Philip, that he will draw closer to the Lord and have some success at his new job.

Please pray for me and my wife. My left me after 51 years of marriage because she was unhappy with me. She says that we had drifted too far apart. She met a friend whom she developed an emotional attachment with and he told her he would make her happy. I am praying that she will obey God and not get a divorce.

Pray for the healing of my balance and equilibrium. - Linn

HYMNAL: Revive Us Again

Author: W. P. Mackay

Listen:

1 We praise thee, O God, for the Son of thy love,

for Jesus who died, and is now gone above.

---

Refrain:

Hallelujah! Thine the glory, hallelujah! Amen!

Hallelujah! Thine the glory, revive us again.

---

2 We praise thee, O God, for thy Spirit of light

who has shown us our Savior and scattered our night. [Refrain]

---

3 We praise thee, O God, for the joy thou hast giv’n

to thy saints in communion, these foretastes of heav’n. [Refrain]

---

4 Revive us again, fill each heart with thy love.

May each soul be rekindled with fire from above. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.