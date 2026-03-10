Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

- 2 Timothy 4:7 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

ENT asked me to follow up to have endoscopy after 3 months becuz antigen - Epstein-Barr Virus Antibodies Titres: positive. The test is positive. This pattern may be seen in other diseases with immunological implications. However, NPC cannot be excluded and clinical correlation is essential in the interpretation of result. Pls pray for good result in next visit. Please pray God healing completely n no cancer. Pls pray I can claim insurance co for immly. Thanks. I asked my haematolgist she said I don’t have hep b antibody now maybe the reason after stem cell transplant. So she also doesn’t know why I have Epstein-Barr Virus Antibodies suddenly for my nose.

Prayers for a miracle by next Friday 13th for a family member. Thank you and May God bless!!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for K as she travels internationally on 3/6. Lord keep her safe from all harm on flight to and from, at hotel, during work day, evening in every way until her return flight 3/10. With all going on right now we ask you to join in our prayers for her. Thank you all. God bless all. We pray for our country and all those in harms way.

HYMNAL: Send the Light

Author: Chas. H. Gabriel

Listen:

1 There’s a call comes ringing o’er the restless wave, “Send the light! Send the light”

There are souls to rescue, there are souls to save,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

Chorus:

Send the light, the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine from shore to shore!

Send the light the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine forevermore!

---

2 We have heard the Macedonian call today,”Send the light! Send the light!”

And a golden off’ring at the cross we lay,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

3 Let us pray that grace may ev’rywhere abound, “Send the light! Send the light!”

And a Christ-like spirit ev’rywhere be found,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

4 Let us not grow weary in the work of love, “Send the light! Send the light!”

Let us gather jewels for a crown above,

Send the light!

Send the light!

Thank you for reading and singing along.