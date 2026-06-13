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Robert sytsma
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Happy TGIF day! Please pray for my health to become not issue. (That the Arizona weather will cool down at some point/even a few days) Thank you prayer warriors for praying for my sister Carol with her health ( she has made improvement). Blessings 🙏

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