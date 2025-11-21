Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

- 2 Timothy 4:7 NIV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Continue to pray for my wife Sharon as she deals with crippling arthritis and for my strength as her caregiver. God Bless you all!!

Please pray that my friend Richard will be able to get the financial help he needs to fly home for the holidays to be with family.

Also I ask that you pray for my son Brian for God to release all the anger he is holding in his heart from he past years of all that has been done wrong to him. He has had a life filled with rejection and pain. He believes in the Lord but reflects how his life should be lived in how other Christians act. He believes he just needs to believe. He needs to understand that loving the Lord means living the life the Lord would want. He doesn’t listen to me.

Also I have a daughter Kathy who has not spoken to me in years. It all started over a night of drunkenness when her sister and her got into a fight. I was at work at the time but she was arrested and she refuses to talk with me. I have tried but when I find her she moves again. She has me blocked from everything even her comments in post of friends. It’s been 14 yrs. Last year I tried talking with her and she just kept saying I was a liar. Then moved again and wouldn’t even read my last message. I haven’t heard from her for a year now. She has also walked away from a lot of other family.

Then I have my son’s girlfriend Nichole. I call her Nikki. She has uterus cancer which has spread to her stomach and left lung. She is 46 yrs old. She saw the doctor this past week and her red blood cell count was dangerously high. She is now coughing up blood. I know she knows about the Lord I talk with her about Him but I don’t know if her heart is right with God. I can’t get a conversation going where she is communicating back to me. Maybe as nod of her head is about all.

And last but not least I am Arnella. I am widowed as of a little over 3 years. My heart is wanting to love again and I believe that God has lead me to a Godly man. Seems to be a very sweet, kind ,loving man. I need to know that God is truly in this coming together of the both of us. I need to know he truly loves me and that we are the right person for each other.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for my sister Tina who is still having issues with vertigo. Please pray for RA who has had a stroke and is in a nursing home. Please pray for young man Nathan who has a serious, stubborn staph infection. Please pray for my family who is divided about many things. Not able to see our son or grandson for holidays because husband writes them off due to their beliefs. My son does not want to be around his father. Husband starts trouble for no good reason. Please Lord, show my husband he is not the answer for himself, but you are. In Jesus Christ’s Holy name. Thank you all here. God bless each and every one of you.

I have said prayers for others on this prayer page, but today, I am asking for myself, as I have a very painful pinched nerve radiating from my neck to the left side of my upper back and it has caused me to not be able to finish yard raking or other tasks this week and please pray for healing and relief of those issues as soon as possible so I can continue to care for my grandson and get house and yard tasks done. Thank you!

Please pray for my son Mark. He is in the hospital with heart issues. Doc says his only choice may be a heart transplant. We should have more information today

Please pray for my son Nathan he has a partial bowel blockage that needs to be clean out Thank you

Praying for a family doctor for our community, a lot of elderly people reside here.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please continue to pray for my 4 grandchildren who need salvation. Praising God that Zoe got a good job and started Monday. Thanks to all prayer warriors. I have several unspoken requests. Thank you, Jeanie

Please pray for strength and understanding for my sister, Laura. Her son and his girlfriend recently died due to tragic circumstances. Thank you all.

HYMNAL: Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus

Author: George Duffield

1 Stand up, stand up for Jesus

ye soldiers of the cross;

lift high his royal banner,

it must not suffer loss.

From vict’ry unto vict’ry

his army he shall lead

till ev’ry foe is vanquished

and Christ is Lord indeed.

---

2 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the trumpet call obey;

forth to the mighty conflict

in this his glorious day.

Ye that are men now serve him

against unnumbered foes;

let courage rise with danger

and strength to strength oppose.

---

3 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

stand in his strength alone;

the arm of flesh will fail you,

ye dare not trust your own.

Put on the gospel armor,

each piece put on with prayer;

where duty calls or danger,

be never wanting there.

---

4 Stand up, stand up for Jesus,

the strife will not be long;

this day the noise of battle,

the next, the victor’s song.

To him that overcometh

a crown of life shall be;

he with the King of glory

shall reign eternally.

