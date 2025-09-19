Blessings on you and your family, and from all the Huckabee Post staff! Thank you again for subscribing!

Daily Bible Verse

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:6-7

Prayer Tree

We are stronger together.

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email:

We will add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree.

If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

PLEASE pray for healing for my wife Connie who has been suffering with anxiety, worry, fear, Tardive Dyskinesia, for over 19 years ... ... due to Lyme disease (and being severely over medicated), and, she lost vision in one eye over 8 years ago, and we both have a mouthful of broken teeth … and no $ to do anything.

Please please pray for our finances ... it is still extremely difficult just trying to make ends meet. We only have S.S. to live on ... retired to care for and be with my wife. (and a small amount of remote work for an old Boss who is retiring soon, (& I am 75 yrs old))

And, help for our vehicles .. more than 28 yrs old.

And, please pray for me for healing, both physically and emotionally, the constant unending worry and stress … about Connie and our situation and future ….

Praying for all prayer requests. May the Lord touch each and every request, according to His perfect Will. In Jesus Name I pray. Amen 🙏🏼

I’m asking for prayer that the Lord will show me the path I must take. I have huge financial pressures and need to decide about the direction of my job. I want to be where the Lord’s will wants me to be but have to figure out how to pay the huge amount of debts I have. I’m praying and asking for your prayers that the Spirit will guide me and that I will hear, listen, and obey. David

Please pray for my sister in law to have good news on her pet scan / cat scan this week. Suffering with stage 4 cancer.

Please pray for our daughter, D. She is saved but is making some choices that are questionable. She needs a vehicle and insurance for it, because she has wrecked her last two vehicles in a short amount of time. We are thinking God wants her attention because since she has made some different decisions, she's lost her vehicles etc. She does live with us due to her salary not being enough for her to get out on her own. So we also have that dynamic of an adult daughter living at home. Her boyfriend also brings another dynamic to our lives. He doesn't get along with many people.we see red flags that she doesn't see. Thank you for any and all prayers.

Please pray for Janet, she is going through a difficult time. Pray that all things work out well.

My wife and I are missionaries in far western rural Alaska. Please pray for pain relief as my hands and feet are in constant extreme pain. I have seen Va doctors and been given meds. and other treatments but nothing seems to work. Not able to walk or do much with my hands. I know the Lord can heal but for some reason He has delayed so far. Appreciate your prayers.

Please pray for healing for Emmy who has stage 4 cancer and is isn't expected to come back out of the hospital. Also comfort for her 7 year son David, for his new family, and comfort for her current family and a miracle if it's God's will.

Please pray for my daughter Camille. She is having heart surgery this morning.

I have, recently, realized that some of my troubles may stem from a comment I made, years ago, in a "Letter to the Editor" column in a nearby paper. My opinion regarding euthanasia, which I am opposed to, however correct, was inappropriate for me to say in a public forum. It stirred up strife unnecessarily. I apologize for the antagonism that I caused.

HYMNAL: 'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus



Author: Louisa M. R. Stead

Listen:

----

1 'Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

and to take him at his word;

just to rest upon his promise,

and to know, "Thus saith the Lord."

---

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust him!

How I've proved him o'er and o'er!

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust him more!

---

2 O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

just to trust his cleansing blood;

and in simple faith to plunge me

neath the healing, cleansing flood! [Refrain]

---

3 Yes, 'tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

just from sin and self to cease;

just from Jesus simply taking

life and rest, and joy and peace. [Refrain]

----

