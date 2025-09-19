The Huckabee Post

Sally Hawley Chesser
Sep 19

Please pray for my husband, Justin. Unknown health issues are making financial issues worse. Please help him, as you once helped me, O Lord. Thank you.

Deborah Enos
Sep 20

Please pray for my daughter Angie. Due to medical errors during routine surgery 15 years ago, she became septic and we almost lost her but God saved her. Since then she has been on heavy medications and diagnosed with several autoimmune diseases. She started suffering from episodes of psychosis recently and was diagnosed with liver toxicity due to years on strong medications. They were able to heal her liver but her psychosis worsened and she is refusing any help. She has estranged herself from her family and is going deeper into psychotic episodes. Please pray God will heal her mind and body and bring her back to her family. She has a beautiful family, a loving husband and wonderful children and one new granddaughter. She has suffered so much pain for so long, please pray the Lord will give her healing so she may be with her family who loves and needs her so much. She became a child of God, accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptised in the Holy Spirit as a young teenager and loves the Lord. She is a beautiful person who always helped everyone. Thank you for your prayers and thank you Jesus for hearing our prayers. My prayers are with each one on this prayer request. May God answer each prayer as we give Him all the glory.

1 more comment...

No posts

