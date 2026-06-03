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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” 2 Corinthians 5:17

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my mom Elsie age 91 who started 2 oral meds for lymphoma. Please pray for my healing also for a heart problem.

Please pray for my Son Jacob. He is a Christian. But with too much study on Astronomy and big- bang, stars and planets study his mind has drifted away from God. Pray that God will speak to him the way Jacob will understand and worship Him.

Praying for Elise and her daughter.

Please continue to pray for R and me as we are praising the Lord for our financial breakthrough that will help us reach a solution to the false accusations being made against R. We forgive them for their actions and give all of this over to God for His Glory.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also, for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for for the LORD to restore my husband Daniel’s sight! 🙏🙏🙏. Thank you for all prayers!

Please pray for my daughter Kellie she needs a job badly. She has been reading her Bible daily which I praise God for answering prayers.

I have high liver enzymes n high cholesterol becuz of medical complications n side effects of meds. Pls pray good results of blood test on 6/18, bone marrow biopsy on 6/23, ENT report on 6/17, pls pray my liver enzymes n cholesterol back to normal.

My dad & my niece have severe eczema, my dad n sister have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad has lung fibrosis n blood narrow vessels 75% in his brain. Pls pray for their health.

Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection n no pain for bone marrow biopsies. I still have 3 times this year. Pls pray dr can approve my targeted med by Aug n pray God helps me to get a perm job soon with my previous salary so that I can pay my huge debts n God will restore my previous salary, pays off my debts, and provides a peaceful, respectful working environment. Pls pray God provides my dad helper n get back money from ppl deceived him. Pls pray thanks

We have been getting rain in Jacksonville, FL. Still need much more to end the drought.

Prayer for Friend Stephanie 51 ..Her heart stopped Cardiac Arrest .... praying n fasting n asking for her life .. n Gods Will .. how we love our Mighty God

Please pray E will be rescued by grace in mercy.

Pray for Lisa who has serious health issues and Pat who has cancer. Thank you.

Prayers for my brother and myself to make crucial decisions per God will and follow the Holy Spirit leading in Jesus's name amen.

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

HYMNAL: I Need Thee Every Hour

Author: Robert Lowry

Listen:





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1 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

Most gracious Lord;

No tender voice like Thine

Can peace afford.

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Refrain:

I need Thee, oh, I need Thee;

Ev’ry hour I need Thee;

Oh, bless me now, my Savior,

I come to Thee.

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2 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

Stay Thou nearby;

Temptations lose their pow’r

When Thou art nigh. [Refrain]

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3 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

In joy or pain;

Come quickly and abide,

Or life is vain. [Refrain]

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4 I need Thee ev’ry hour,

Teach me Thy will;

And Thy rich promises

In me fulfill. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along