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Daily Bible Verse

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. 2 Corinthians 5:17

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for several health issues concerning my husband and I, Mary and Gene

Please petition God to help my brothers, Larry, Tim and Robert. They are all still dealing with pain in different areas. Please pray for comfort, healing and strength for them to keep going even in very trying times

Please pray for myself Dennis and wife Pam , we both have health problems only the Lord can heal. Waiting on his return Praise the Lord Amen 🙏

Please pray for our estranged adult sons and their families to come to Christ. There is a lot of lying which is a big issue. Only Christ can work on their hearts and minds. We have two grandchildren; one we have not met. Our sons names are Aaron and Jacob.

Pray that the eyes of the lawyers, DFACS and judge are opened to see that this case is not about child abuse but about a medically fragile baby who had several heart conditions and needed open heart surgery to repair those problems. Help us if you can as we fight to get the babies back home!!

My adult kids grace & chase they were raised in a great church and both are saved but they are not living for Jesus. My prayer is that they will come back to their first Love Jesus!

Please pray for my niece, Christine, that her cancer treatment(s) will be completely successful and that her cancer will be eradicated and never return. Please bless her and her husband and her family with comfort and strength as the go through this ordeal. Please strengthen and deepen their faith in You, Oh Lord. I pray in Jesus' name, Amen.

Please pray for my son that he will see that he needs to accept help for his mental health

Lord Jesus/Yeshua, thank you for hearing all our prayers and answering them and accordance with your will and in your timing, Amen 🙏 A new prayer request from our cleaning lady, Sirley now caring for her husband, Sergio, recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia. He is on oxygen, bedridden and unable to work. Thank you for keeping them in your prayers. God bless all of you who are on this prayer chain. Patricia

Please pray for Cheryl. She is having heart palpitations. She went to urgent care and they thought anxiety was playing a role, but said for her to see a cardiologist to be sure. That appointment is on the 28th. She has been having a rough time lately and needs support and encouragement. Pray that she is okay.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for sisters Tina and Trina, both not feeling well lately and we are very far apart. Please pray for Katie, Laura, Hannah, Karly and Ashley. We are all Gods daughters and Lord we need Your help in so many ways. YOU Know Lord. We thank You Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you all here.

Sister, SY Age 50 – Healing and Restoration. She is suffering from asthma along with a severe cold, making it difficult for her to breathe even while lying down.s He also struggles to go up and down stairs and becomes very short of breath when speaking. Please pray that Jehovah-Rapha, the Lord who heals, would touch him and bring complete healing and restoration to her lungs and respiratory system. May her breathing, strength, and overall health be restored quickly. Pray also for peace in her heart and freedom from fear and anxiety.

Brother SH, Age 52 – Spiritual and Mental Healing. Please pray for mental and emotional healing, restoration, and peace in his life. He has recently begun attending worship services and is a new believer/complete seeker. Pray that he would personally encounter the Lord and come to know the love, grace, and presence of Jesus Christ deeply. Pray that God would bless him with faithful Christian friends, spiritual mentors, godly leaders, and meaningful relationships with mature believers who can encourage and guide him in his faith journey. Pray also for the blessing of meeting a godly spouse in God’s perfect timing. May the Lord establish him firmly in faith and lead him into a life overflowing with God’s love, grace, peace, and spiritual growth.

Prayers for healing from COPD and emphysema long function of 25%. I receive my healing in Jesus name amen.

I had leukemia in 2024 n transplants in 2025. So I haven’t worked for a few yrs n have debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray for complete healing n no more cancer, no infection n no medical complications. Pls continue to pray I can be out of debts n my health is completely healed n my family also especially my dad, sister, nieces, brother, brother in law n sister in law , thanks

Request continued prayers for R’s release from false accusation against him and then subsequent release from his work location to come home so we can begin our life together and return him to good health and mental peace. Thank all of you very much.

please pray for my sister Paula L - she is fighting and battling depression and needs prayers to help her. Lord is the answer and will send her the help she needs.

My sister Nickie needs prayers please. The gastroenterologist told her he didn't want to do a colonoscopy because it could kill her because of other health issues. But they found some blood in her stools and he said they have to do the colonoscopy now. Please pray that she comes through the procedure safely and that they find no serious issues.

Please pray for the complete recovery of Paula, the loving and loved mother of two young men (my grandsons) and the wonderful and beloved wife of my son. She has undergone tough treatment for breast cancer and now needs to recover her strength and ability to enjoy her family and Mannie, the family's dear dog.

Thank you for continuing to pray for E ( and her sisters). Latest update not good.. my heart cries out for God to block the way before end of September trip they plan to take… still. In need of urgent rescue having forsaken God who was once a refuge, but now scoffs. Redeem in Your mercy for Your glory!! Thx and praying for you too!!

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please join me in prayer for my upcoming appointment to see the surgeon about shoulder surgery. I am asking for a a quick and easy process leading to complete healing so that I can continue to do all that I have done before my accident. I live alone and want to maintain independence. I thank God for the people that he has provided to help me during this process.

Please pray. I'm in the wilderness this time of year providing food. Contrary to what I used to believe, the woods are not neutral; we have had encounters with strange things, things science won't acknowledge such as a large, upright dog-like man thing. We think it's a hybrid with hyper-natural characteristics. These are being seen all over the world in proportion to the decline before the tribulation. If the flood was designed to rid the earth of this evil, then Jesus said before his return will be as the days of Noah- with the proliferation of these as possible instigators for more evil.

Please pray for Dumpling.

I would like to ask for prayer for my friends, niece, Katy, who had healed from from cancer in her leg and was cancer free. Sadly, they just found a nodule on her lungs, so the cancer has returned. She’s only 18 years of age. Just asking for prayers for healing, and for her to recover fully from the cancer. The family wants a miracle… so do I. God is our great physician. Thank you for praying. KM

My sister Tina needs healing prayers. Ty

Prayer request for David Webb and Rachel Morgan.

Hymnal: A Mighty Fortress

Author: Martin Luther

Listen:





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1 A mighty fortress is our God,

a bulwark never failing;

our helper he, amid the flood

of mortal ills prevailing.

For still our ancient foe

does seek to work us woe;

his craft and power are great,

and armed with cruel hate,

on earth is not his equal.

---

2 Did we in our own strength confide,

our striving would be losing,

were not the right Man on our side,

the Man of God’s own choosing.

You ask who that may be?

Christ Jesus, it is he;

Lord Sabaoth his name,

from age to age the same;

and he must win the battle.

---

3 And though this world, with devils filled,

should threaten to undo us,

we will not fear, for God has willed

his truth to triumph through us.

The prince of darkness grim,

we tremble not for him;

his rage we can endure,

for lo! his doom is sure;

one little word shall fell him.

---

4 That Word above all earthly powers

no thanks to them abideth;

the Spirit and the gifts are ours

through him who with us sideth.

Let goods and kindred go,

this mortal life also;

the body they may kill:

God’s truth abideth still;

his kingdom is forever!

Thank you for reading and singing along