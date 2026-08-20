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Natasha
7h

If I don’t resign today 8/20, I need to give one month notice for low pay job n still can’t get a perm job with my previous salary in 2023. Pls pray God have mercy to heal me completely n no more cancer recurrence, no more medical complications n no more infection n get a perm job n out of 32 yrs debt. Pls pray for complete healing n wisdom for me n my family n also my coming FRM course from 8/29-10/31 n exam in May, Nov 2027. Pls pray no one can attack n destroy me n my family especially workplace. I need respectful not attack by foul language from colleagues n boss. Thanks.

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
7h

God Loves YOU. MAGA

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