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Lisa
38m

Thank you for your continued prayers for Scott. His infusion last Wednesday resulted in his hospitalization. Septic as a result of a UTI. Home but tired and exhausted. Prayers for improved health and God’s hand in healing. In Jesus’ name. Amen

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
37m

PTL

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