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Daily Bible Verse

Praise be to God and Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Michele. She is having some serious health issues. Please pray for T. and her twin T. Both live in very stressful situations. Life is full of strife. Thank you. Please pray for Laura and Hannah. Life is difficult for them right now. God bless everyone and thanks again.

Mansion Over the Hilltop

Author: Ira Stanphill

I’m satisfied with just a cottage below

A little silver and little gold

But in that city where the ransomed will shine

I want a gold one that’s silver lined



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Though often tempted, tormented and tested

And like the prophet, my pillow is stone

And though I find here, no permanent dwelling

I know He’ll give e a mansion my own



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we will never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Don’t think my poor or deserted or lonely

I’m not discouraged ‘cuz I’m Heaven bound

I’m just a pilgrim in search of a city

I want a mansion, a robe, a crown



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



We’ll walk on streets that are purest gold

Copyright:

1949 New Spring







Thank you for reading and singing along