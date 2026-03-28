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Donna's avatar
Donna
1h

Please pray for my daughter that she finds her way back into our Lord's light, into our family, and into my arms once again.

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James's avatar
James
1h

Pray for my father who’s dying from prostate cancer and my family! Thanks

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