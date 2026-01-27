Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14 KJV

14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my son Greg who is dealing again with very painful kidney stone attacks and had to go recently to ER and then overnight at the hospital and I ask for prayers for those kidney stones to shrink away and not come back again. Thank you and may God bless you!

Asking for prayers for all in the path of the winter storm. Praying power can be restored soon, praying for the safety of all in its path, including the linemen, first responders, etc. Please Lord, You can calm this storm, protect mentally, physically, spiritually, & emotionally in Jesus' name we pray. Amen

Please pray for all of us who are either already getting freezing rain or something else. We that live in Virginia, Eastern North Carolina, South Carolina and don't get freezing rain or ice very often. Power may not be back on for days. 🥶🥶🙏🥴

Thank God my dad will not go to China tomorrow 1/25 & he won’t get married m. Please pray my dad can get back all his original documents n those ppl cannot use his identity to do some illegal things n stop evils attack my dad n my family n me. Please pray God help my dad to get back money ppl deceived n owes him n pray God give him helper n support him n draw him close to God. Pls pray for my health n my dad n my family. Pls pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy done on 1/20 n coming blood test results especially liver enzymes on 2/5 n good results of my breast on 2/6. Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications, no infection. Pls continue to pray I can get a perm job to pay my huge debts. Thanks

Please pray for Adam. That he may find a Christian woman to love and share a happy, God pleasing life.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

Please continue to pray for my sons, Philip and Aaron, to find jobs. I pray that you will also bring them closer to you.

Pray for healing for my Ian. My his muscle strength and all the issues that come with jt depart with Gods supernatural healing

Pray for the friend Chester. Who has clogged blood vessels in both of his legs. He has a very difficult time walking any distance at all. Pray for the healing of his legs!

Pray for my brother who has cancer.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation.

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for wisdom and clarity for the group from our church, including our son, leaving to visit Israel on 2/2… part of the tour takes them close to the Northern border. Grant safety Lord! Close the door before they go if they need to postpone again! Thx for prayers!!

Please pray for Tracy to have strength to get through the next few weeks and during her recovery after her double mastectomy on February 12. Guide her surgeons hands. No more cancer.

Please pray for my uncle. He recently found out he has cancer and last night got on a ventilator. Only God can change such a situation

Please pray for me to find a good, permanent, full-time job with good pay, so I can support my family. Pray for my marriage to be strong in faith and in love. Pray for my family to be safe and healthy. Pray for my 3 daughters to make good decisions and to always trust in the Lord. And pray that I flee from sin in all the ways that it tries to ensnare me. In Jesus' holy name. Amen.

I failed more than 15 interviews in 6 months and still can’t get a perm. I haven’t worked for a few yrs as I had bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025. Please pray God healing me completely, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications and God provides me a perm job with last salary to pay down my huge debts. I am getting old and want to be out of debts soon. My dad is 77. Please pray God gives him helper n stops him to married again n again. Please pray God helps my dad get back all the monies that people deceived him. Thanks

Please pray for Jim who is having severe vision problems. For a drop Dr is prescribing that should help will be healing . That Ins will approve .

Please be on prayer for Brennan Moore. He is a young man that took a fall at work and has severe injuries. Brain bleed, broken ribs, collapsed lung just to name a few. He is currently in surgery this morning. (Monday)

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for A, she has gotten in to debt. She had to use her 401 k. She has a second job. She needs prayers.

Please pray for a dear friend (CE) who is going through an ugly divorce from a manipulative and abusive man. Pray for her peace and safety during these difficult days and that her legal team can protect her from his harassment.

Please pray for my neighbor RM who has been dealing with disabling back pain for several months. He is being scheduled for a laminectomy on March 12. Pray for comfort and pain tolerance until that date and for God’s wisdom and guidance for the surgeon and medical team throughout his recovery.

Please pray for Mike has copd and emphysema and 25 per cent lung function have had this for 8 years as of today. Believe in Jesus for full healing of this in Jesus name amen

Please pray for A. She is in bad company and may also be on drugs. She ran away 3 days ago and has not been found. Pray for God's intervention and a christian mentor to help set her straight. Thank you.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

I want to ask for prayers for my wife and myself. She has pneumonia and feels terrible and I'm coming off a bad case of diarrhea. The recent snow storm also has my arms and back hurting. Pleased pray for healing and relief for us. Amen

HYMNAL: To God Be The Glory

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

----

1 To God be the glory, great things he has done!

So loved he the world that he gave us his Son,

who yielded his life an atonement for sin,

and opened the life-gate that all may go in.

---

Refrain:

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord,

Let the earth hear his voice!

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

Let the people rejoice!

O come to the Father through Jesus the Son

and give him the glory, great things he has done!

---

2 Great things he has taught us, great things he has done,

and great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son,

but purer and higher and greater will be

our joy and our wonder, when Jesus we see. [Refrain]

Other Versions:

To God Be The Glory | ( Royal Albert Hall, London)

|Thank you for reading and singing along.