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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

If my people, which are called be name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

2 Chronicles 7:14

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my mom Elsie age 91 who started 2 oral meds for lymphoma. Please pray for my healing also for a heart problem.

Please pray for my Son Jacob. He is a Christian. But with too much study on Astronomy and big- bang, stars and planets study his mind has drifted away from God. Pray that God will speak to him the way Jacob will understand and worship Him.

Praying for Elise and her daughter.

Please continue to pray for R and me as we are praising the Lord for our financial breakthrough that will help us reach a solution to the false accusations being made against R. We forgive them for their actions and give all of this over to God for His Glory.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also, for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for for the LORD to restore my husband Daniel’s sight! 🙏🙏🙏. Thank you for all prayers!

Please pray for my daughter Kellie she needs a job badly. She has been reading her Bible daily which I praise God for answering prayers.

I have high liver enzymes n high cholesterol becuz of medical complications n side effects of meds. Pls pray good results of blood test on 6/18, bone marrow biopsy on 6/23, ENT report on 6/17, pls pray my liver enzymes n cholesterol back to normal.

My dad & my niece have severe eczema, my dad n sister have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad has lung fibrosis n blood narrow vessels 75% in his brain. Pls pray for their health.

Pls pray for me no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection n no pain for bone marrow biopsies. I still have 3 times this year. Pls pray dr can approve my targeted med by Aug n pray God helps me to get a perm job soon with my previous salary so that I can pay my huge debts n God will restore my previous salary, pays off my debts, and provides a peaceful, respectful working environment. Pls pray God provides my dad helper n get back money from ppl deceived him. Pls pray thanks

We have been getting rain in Jacksonville, FL. Still need much more to end the drought.

Prayer for Friend Stephanie 51 ..Her heart stopped Cardiac Arrest .... praying n fasting n asking for her life .. n Gods Will .. how we love our Mighty God

Please pray E will be rescued by grace in mercy.

Pray for Lisa who has serious health issues and Pat who has cancer. Thank you.

Prayers for my brother and myself to make crucial decisions per God will and follow the Holy Spirit leading in Jesus's name amen.

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

Please pray for Robert, facing very delicate surgery for cancer next week. Doctors did not take his concerns seriously and this may be dangerously advanced. Also for Pam, who has lost her husband and all 4 of her siblings in the past two years.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

This is a praise. Thanking the Lord for providing job to my granddaughter’s husband. I had asked for prayers for him to be delivered from using drugs, & to find a job, and as always, the Lord answered. He’s had the job for a week. Thanks to all who pray & Giving God the Glory & Praise.

I still ask for prayers for God to heal the relationship between my 2 sons. Michael will visit in September for my 80th birthday, but doesn’t want to be around his brother. That just breaks my heart. Asking the Lord to heal this relationship so we can have harmony, & enjoy getting together.

Praying for all who request prayers. Many blessings to al.

Please pray that my son Spencer will draw near to God, so God can draw near him, so he can stop drinking alcohol and stop hurting the ones he loves 🙏🙏

Please pray for my daughter Lindsey as she has been ill for a year and is dealing with multiple issues mentally and physically, that there home sell with no inspection issues and my husband Joe and I are lead by God to the new home we need to be close to our daughter, son in law and grandsons. He is a Marine Corps and taking on a new command.

Prayers for my 31 year old daughter. She has been in the hospital for over 2 weeks with severe pain in her legs and unable to walk. The doctors haven't been able to determine a cause. Thank you.

Please pray for Janice who is having medical issues with the brain. Surgery may be needed but complicated. May God guide her decision and doctors.

Please pray for my husband Jim who is having vision issues with glaucoma , macular degeneration which in one eye has turned wet . Drs local have done all they know . We are going to an eye institute in Fla in Aug . Please pray they will know other procedures to help his vision . May God’s will be done .

Please pray for my Nieces Richa and Reshma ( who are born again Christian) have walked away from the Lord ( things are good in their life and they don’t need Jesus). Pray that they meet Jesus again.

Brothers and sisters I continue beseeching the Lord’s favor in healing three wonderful brothers in Christ who are suffering physically snd emotionally. Please continue praying for healing for Larry, Robert and Tim. Thank you, Connie

N has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He will be 85 this month. Prayers for my sister and N as they walk this road together. Not sure of his salvation state. 🙏

Pray for Todd. He is an alcoholic who has been in 5 rehabs, hospitali

Thank you for your prayers ❤️ Please pray for my son Michael and his wife Rachel that God would restore there marriage 🙏❤️.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my wife, Hillary to have the Lord heal her lungs. Pray for Bob and Staci to have the Lord heal them from Cancer. Pray for Becky, Billy, Sue, Pam, Ralph, and Mark who are all in some form of recovery from cancer. Pray for Elsa to heal her MS. In Jesus’ name...

Thank you for praying for good expected outcomes for Jim's left eye surgery Tuesday the 9th & Jon's hiatal hernia surgery Friday the 12th. God is so good to us.

Please pray for our daughter, Heather, who is going through a divorce from a narcissistic man. He is making everything extremely difficult. Even though he professes he wants her to come back, his actions don't show a repentant heart. Also please pray for her three young daughters who must go through this as well. He is trying to turn their hearts against their mother. And, please pray for her father and I that we can be supportive in the best way possible.

Please pray for Shannon to be in less pain from bone cancer

HYMNAL: Jesus Paid It All

Author: Elvina M. Hall

Listen:



1 I hear the Savior say,

“Thy strength indeed is small,

Child of weakness, watch and pray,

Find in Me thine all in all.”

Refrain:

Jesus paid it all,

All to Him I owe;

Sin had left a crimson stain,

He washed it white as snow.

---

2 Lord, now indeed I find

Thy pow’r and Thine alone,

Can change the leper’s spots

And melt the heart of stone. [Refrain]

---

3 For nothing good have I

Where-by Thy grace to claim;

I’ll wash my garments white

In the blood of Calv’ry’s Lamb. [Refrain]

---

4 And when, before the throne,

I stand in Him complete,

“Jesus died my soul to save,”

My lips shall still repeat. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along