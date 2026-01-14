Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

The Prayer Tree starts again today.

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

Please pray for my grandson, Shawn, he is on the road traveling to a new area and needs all the prayers that can be provided for his safety and future endeavors.

Amy for heart cath

Pray for my son Ian. Doctors are suspecting lots of weak muscles due to something genetic but our Hid knit us in the womb and he can reform or all

﻿Please pray to heal Tracy’s cancer and give her strength to get through the next few weeks and recovery. Guide her surgeons’ hands. Keep her cancer free.

Please pray for my neice Karly, who is a new christian. She travels a lot for her work and is around a lot of people who are not. God give her Your strength as she travels to Nashville for a week starting on 1/12. Keep her safe while she travels, while she is working, after hours, at all times. Thank you all here.

My name is Deb. I have lesions on my lungs and would love prayer for me to have the right heart, regardless of where this journey takes me. Praying for time to just wait with God and trust him. Also, I have a dear friend, Cristina, who’s in a situation of needing a safe place to live with her three daughters. There’s been abuse in her marriage, and they have had to move out and are living with her mother-in-law, which is not a good situation.

Please pray for my Son Donald as he is drowning his worries by drinking too much and his significant other is Not in the Godly way. Every thing is always about Her. Please Lord help Both of them work together in Jesus name. Help her (A) to see how much God loves her and my Son Donald, who Is A Believer and has a good and Kind Soul. Thank you for your prayers. I Pray that the Lord will answer Everyone’s prayers in Jesus name. Amen

Please pray for our good friends Les & Regina, she just lost her mom and her husband Les just had a stroke.

Please pray for my husband Jim. He had a double lung transplant but the team can’t rid his bronchial tubes of a funky slimy infection. Thank you!

Please pray that we can sell a business that is currently losing money in a way that allows the new buyer to make a profit and that we can also terminate our lease.

Jon in rehab for strength, focus & stability with Jesus as his center.

Prayer request for my wife Cheryl suffering from Dementia. And for those of us family members trying our best to help her.

Please pray for me. I have aggressive liver cancer

Please keep my husband Brian and myself in your prayers. He is a Christian, a good, hardworking man. Unfortunately, he is very narcissistic. I love him, but I don’t know how much longer I can stand to live with him. Please pray that he be delivered from the narcissisism

Please pray for my client C. I did a treatment on her eyes in my spa on Friday. Her red eye was red and irritated. Just pray that it clears up and has no further issues. Thank you for your prayers. KM

Thank you for all your prayers for my autistic son, Mark. We are finally seeing some changes in his behavior. Please continue to pray for Jesus to be by his side to help him make better choices.

Pray God blesses tying up the loose ends and our house sells soon

Please pray for funding for the ministry

Pray for my health and finances. I really need a car.

Prayer for my son, who is trying to find his way in life and is now starting college. I pray he sticks with it and does well in preparation for the rest of his life. And most importantly, he finds that his life in Jesus is his only way to true happiness.

Please pray for God’s guidance in my new role as head of school in a small Christian classical school. I am a teacher of twenty years stepping up to this role because it is needed. Pray for God to send us families and students who need to hear about Jesus daily and who will benefit from a rigorous classical education. Pray for me to communicate and work effectively and efficiently without getting overwhelmed. Thank you.

Asking for prayers for reconciliation between Zoe and her dad. For Anita with a small bowel obstruction. Joanna having a breast biopsy on the 16th. Thank you so much, Jeanie

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

New Prayer Requests:

Please pray for my nephew Tony that the AML that has returned will be defeated.

I prayed for everyone. I had bone marrow transplant on 1/15/2025. Please pray God healing me completely n no cancer free, no medical complications, no infection, all good results of coming bone marrow biopsies - 5 times more n blood test. Please pray God helps me out of debts n have a perm job with my last salary to pay my debts asap as I am unable to get a job n I lose job every yr and have huge debts for many yrs n my dad married 3 times and aged 77 n my dad planned to get married again n that lady deceits him, please pray God stop my dad to get married n God gives him helper n give me right guy to marry that can support me n my family. Thanks.

For friends, family and our world that this year may bring a more peace-filled world which recognizes and respects everyone's rights to practice their religion and live in peace.

Please say a prayer for my Granddaughter, Who is in college playing softball, found out she has ulcerative Colitis, long road, but with God's grace, she get thru this.Thank you and God Bless.

For Justin to make good choices and pray more. Strive to be the young Christian God is leading him to be.

Pray for total restoration for Scott. He is having 5th surgery on his leg to reconstruct it with bone grafts on both sides of his shin bone so that it will hold a knee joint implant. Pray he will run and not be weary and walk and not faint.

please pray for my sister,Jane. She is having a mental health situation and problem. She needs Jesus to heal and deliver her.

Please pray for my daughter Jaylyn having a biopsy Friday 1/16/2026. Wisdom and direction for Dr’s, right diagnosis and treatment, and peace for her. Thank you.

My son in-laws mother has to have surgery again for a serious infection in her lower spine.

Please pray for J who is in Hospice dying of cancer. He and his family are strong Christians and a beautiful witness to the world around them. Pray that the peace he and his family show during this time be a strong witness of God’s love and care to those who still need to claim Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Thank you. Blessings ✝️

Prayers for a baby boy who is 2 weeks old and in the hospital with rsv🙏

Please pray for God to be merciful and for a miracle, that I will not b evicted from my apartment. Please pray for th terror I feel right now… please pray that i will b permitted to make all reparations. Please pray that my dog Sadie will b able to stay with me, she’s my only family.

Prayers for healing have copd emphysema and lung function of 25 percent name is Jim God bless everyone.

Please pray for our Disciple Now weekend coming up in ManyMS Baptist churches. The theme is 'Total Surrender.'

Please for a facebook friend Jim as he battles parkinson's disease and other health issues. He falls a lot from the disease. His wife has dementia and cries a lot because she can't help. Jim needs a lot of help, help that I can't supply, unfortunately. I have had a lot of issues lately too. My oldest brother Weldon passed away on December 21st and my middle brother passed away in July, 2025. My hot water heater had to be replaced as well. BUT, God always provides a remedy. My brothers are in Heaven because they believed in HIM. Thank you for your prayers. Edith

Please pray for neighbor, Jim, who was just diagnosed with lymphoma. Also, a blockage in a stomach artery was found during tests. Prayers for healing, as well as for faith and strength for Jim and his spouse are needed. Thank you. God bless.

Please keep my granddaughter Lauren in prayer. She has been admitted into the hospital, suffering from Ulcerative Colitis she’s been in extreme pain. She may be having a colonoscopy tomorrow. Whatever is going on, there is nothing our Lord cannot heal.

Josiah Christian health and great blessings as he enters Daytona State College 🙏🏻❤️

Praise report: Thank you for praying for Paul, who is showing improvements with his esophageal cancer. Please continue to pray that he heals and that chemo works. Thank you for praying protection over my son and I. He is safe and no longer in danger. Please continue to pray that the Lord finds me worthy of same.

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working and he made it through the holidays this year without indecent!! Grateful! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and for our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

Newer Update- Praise God, son J has finished all requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist, applying to the State, hoping it will not be delayed as he seeks his next steps in his calling with full pay and as he desires to help Christians heal and to find a godly wife and companion in His timing. Thank you!

Please pray for me, Priscilla, blood pressure issues and side effects from medication as well as anxiety and panic attacks. I’m asking the Lord Jesus to heal these issues so I can serve him better. I thank the Lord in advance to bring my blood pressure into obedience and the panic attacks and anxiety is gone. Thank you.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray that our estranged daughter and her sons will return to our family. It has been over 3 years since she cut us out of their lives. I have reached out to her several times, apologized for whatever I did to upset her, sent gifts for birthdays & Christmas and sent occasional texts. I have never received a reply. We are heartbroken. Thank you.

Please pray for S who has lymphatic colitis. She has been on 5 rounds of antibiotics since June 2025 and had to wean off steroids because they were causing problems. Please pray for relief from pain and complete healing and that she will be able to get her weight up. Also R is having memory issues and is very fearful of her future. She needs peace and answers. Thank you.

Please pray for me (Tr). My husband of 50+ years is not being honest with me. He is a difficult person to live with anyway, now he is lying about personal relationships he has. He gossips about his family with "friends", very critical and cruel. He needs Jesus. I need discernment from God and not my feelings or my anger to cloud my judgement. Thank you all here.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. - 2 Chronicles 7:14 KJV

14 if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land. - 2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV

14 if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. - 2 Chronicles 7:14 NRSVCE

Mansion Over the Hilltop

Author: Ira Stanphill

I’m satisfied with just a cottage below

A little silver and little gold

But in that city where the ransomed will shine

I want a gold one that’s silver lined



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Though often tempted, tormented and tested

And like the prophet, my pillow is stone

And though I find here, no permanent dwelling

I know He’ll give e a mansion my own



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we will never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Don’t think my poor or deserted or lonely

I’m not discouraged ‘cuz I’m Heaven bound

I’m just a pilgrim in search of a city

I want a mansion, a robe, a crown



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



We’ll walk on streets that are purest gold

Copyright:

1949 New Spring

Thank you for reading and singing along.