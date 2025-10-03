The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Kaucher's avatar
Karl Kaucher
5h

Re: GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

What? Has the federal government been shut down? Gee, I hadn't noticed.

I must confess the mariachi memes have me rolling on the floor. Big-mouth Jeffries and Shutdown Schumer are a constant source of humor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
4h

God Bless the Huckabees. May the Good Lord always hold you both in the palm of His loving hands.

MAGA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture