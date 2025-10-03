Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers a wide variety of topics including a story about the “Quiet Skies” program, the Government Shutdown, 100 Nights of Violence in Portland, and much more.

ANTIFA CRACKDOWN

Photo credit: PJ Media

Revolution Theater: We’ve contended ever since the Antifa riots and attacks began that if anyone had ever stood up to them and made them face the same consequences as any other thug, the violence would have ceased and never grown to the level it’s reached. By allowing this to continue, by letting them walk away free while tying the hands of police and arresting anyone who fights back, they were allowed for years to punch people who figuratively had their hands tied behind their backs. This fostered in them the delusion that they are tough, social justice “warriors” when most of them are just self-deluded sociology and gender studies majors whose toughest physical ordeal was getting their noses pierced.

If you’d like to see a perfect example of how all this revolution theater could have been nipped in the bud (thanks, Barney!), take a look at this video of a Portland Antifa punk who was acting like a real tough guy, threatening and cursing ICE officers – until they arrested him and took him into custody, whereupon he turned into a sniveling tower of Jello.

Related Backlash: We told you about the backlash to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) posting negative comments about Charlie Kirk and TPUSA on its website’s “Glossary of Extremism and Hate,” and how the ADL backpedaled, at least a bit. But that wasn’t enough for FBI Director Kash Patel, who says the FBI is cutting ties with the ADL. Patel said the relationship with the ADL and letting it influence which groups to surveille was started under James Comey and was “not law enforcement, it was activism dressed up as counterterrorism…That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL.” And here’s the ADL’s response.

Battle of Portland: 100 Days of Violence in Portland : President Trump announced that 200 National Guard troops are now in place in Portland to protect ICE agents from violent Antifa protesters who were allowed to “own” the area around the ICE facility there. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden’s comments were typical of those of other Democrat officials. He declared that Trump was “launching an authoritarian takeover of Portland hoping to provoke conflict in my hometown.” Wyden seems not to have noticed that the conflict was already there.

Despite claims by Oregon Democrats that Portland is peaceful and under control, the director of Portland’s ICE office, Cammila Wamsley, told Fox News that the ICE facility has faced violence for over 100 nights straight, and the mayor and city council won’t let the police do anything about it. She said the nightly protests have escalated to bottle rockets striking the ICE building, rocks breaking windows, lasers pointed at officers’ eyes and barricades blocking vehicles. She also said it’s frustrating to see federal staffers attacked on the street outside when the officers inside the building have no authority to intervene and the Portland Police won’t.

Not that the police aren’t arresting some people there – like a conservative journalist who was covering the Antifa violence.

Another conservative reporter, Katie Daviscourt, got a black eye when an Antifa protester hit her in the face with a flag pole. Daviscourt showed video to police who identified her assailant – who was then released and escorted to an Antifa “safe space.” Say, do you know what would be a good, actual “safe space” for Antifa members? Jail!

RELATED: Great column by Joel Kotkin on how “progressive” policies and tolerance of Antifa radicals is destroying Portland as politicians turn a blind eye. Also, some good background info on Antifa and its place in the history of violent Marxist movements.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Day 3: It’s day three of the partial shutdown of the federal bureaucracy, and we sincerely hope you have not yet been reduced to cannibalism to survive.

The Senate will hold another vote today on the GOP’s continuing resolution to fund the government at the same levels until a bipartisan budget deal can be reached. They’re hoping that at least five Democrats will have realized what a kamikaze mission they’ve embarked on and decide it’s better to anger their constantly-angry-anyway leftwing nutjob base than the other 80% of the population. We’re not holding our breath…

One upside to the shutdown is that if the government can’t pay its gas bill, maybe politicians will be unable to gaslight the public. Like the way Democrats are insisting that Republicans are lying when they say that the Democrats refused to vote to keep the government open because they demanded we spend a lot of money to provide free healthcare to illegal aliens.

The problem with that is that video recordings and the Internet are forever, and so is the Congressional Record. Four days ago, the Democrats withheld their votes after Republicans refused to back an amendment to repeal the part of the One Big Beautiful Bill that bans spending Medicaid funds on illegal aliens. We know some of the Democrats in Congress are older than Methuselah’s prom tux, but surely, they can remember four days ago.

And when Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones that she’d never heard anyone in her party say “that illegal aliens should get access to the health insurance marketplace,” he played her a clip from a 2016 Democratic Presidential debate. The moderator asked which candidates’ healthcare plans would cover illegal immigrants, and all of them, including Joe Biden, raised their hands to the cheers and applause of their audience.

Shaheen’s response was that SHE had never called for giving healthcare to illegal aliens, which (A.) wasn’t what she’d said before, and (B.) probably means she doesn’t remember saying that in front of a camera, or at least hopes she never did.

At that last link, Bonchie at Redstate.com also notes what we’ve explained before: even if they haven’t used the specific phrase “free Medicaid for illegal aliens,” what they want is federal money to blue states that fund hospitals that treat everyone, including illegal aliens, so it’s the same thing in practice.

Just The News brought the receipts, reporting that according to the Congressional Budget Office, between 2017 and 2023, “federal and state governments spent a total of $27 billion on emergency Medicaid services for people who were ineligible for full Medicaid coverage because of their immigration status. The federal portion of that bill is a little over $18 billion.” Wait, we thought illegal immigration was a “net positive” for the economy! Even the New York Times’ “fact checkers” were forced to admit that the “federal government does reimburse hospitals for providing emergency care to low-income unauthorized immigrants who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt annihilated a reporter who tried to pull the “but it’s illegal for illegal aliens to get Medicaid” excuse.

We would also remind you that many Democrats insist that it’s not illegal to be an illegal alien, so they don’t seem too clear on the whole concept of “illegality.”

The Democrats’ pet media outlets can’t even do much for them, other than desperately try to censor anyone from saying the truth out loud on their airwaves. Hey, wait, weren’t they the guardians of free speech just last week?

Since the stubborn existence of reality keeps interfering with the Democrats’ narrative about the shutdown, they’re workshopping a new one. Here’s Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley taking it for a spin on the friendly roads of CNN: the shutdown is the Republicans’ fault “because they don’t want to, basically, reverse themselves on these massive cuts to Americans’ health care. So, it’s a Republican shutdown.”

So when the Democrats vote to shut down the government, that’s the Republicans’ fault because they won’t give in to the Democrats and reverse a major bill that they just got passed? Why does this remind us of a spoiled child throwing a tantrum and screaming at his parents, “You’re the reason I’m like this!”?

INVESTIGATIONS

Tulsi Gabbard was spied on under “Quiet Skies” program; more details revealed

It sounds crazy --- and is --- but during the Biden administration, veteran and all-round patriot Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii who is now Director of National Intelligence, was placed on a surveillance list under a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) program called “Quiet Skies” and was monitored during eight separate flights. According to reports, this involved agents personally following her onto planes and essentially spying on her as she traveled from place to place.

A hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, revealed that their investigation shows how the mission-creep of this program led it far astray from its original purpose. It was tracking U.S. citizens, including elected officials (three Republican members of Congress!), veterans like Tulsi, and political dissenters, “without due process or clear justification,” as reported by Reclaim The Net.

Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has shut down “Quiet Skies,” while Rand Paul’s committee has been investigating the program since last year. Witnesses at this hearing included whistleblowers, legal experts and civil liberties advocates. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi was there, as well as the president of Empower Oversight, Tristan Leavitt. It apparently took very little to get an individual onto this list, just vague suspicion or political activity, we would presume on the conservative side.

Read the Full Story →

INTERNATIONAL

We Know: UK media outlets continue to claim that the motivations of the man who stabbed five people, killing two, outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur are still unknown. But here’s what we do know: he was wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt (that might have caused his inadvertent suicide: he died after police shot him but couldn’t get close enough to render aid because of the belt.) He’s a “British resident of Syrian descent.” And while we refuse to give his full name, we will bend our rule to inform you that his first name is literally “Jihad.” Please continue to pray for the lives of his victims.

It’s also been reported that two Jewish congregation members may have been accidentally shot by police while they were barricading the door. This is a developing story that’s still under investigation at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES

The 50th anniversary of a miracle Huckabee Post · Sep 30 Yesterday (Sept. 29), this newsletter’s founder, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, posted an essay on X, commemorating the 50th anniversary of a miracle for him and his wife, Janet. It was the day of Janet’s surgery to remove a malignant spinal tumor that doctors told them was inoperable and would kill her. They opted for an alternative surgery tha… Read full story

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post. We wanted to end with good news, below is our Bible Verse of the Day.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

Hebrews 11:1 KJV