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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

My dad lose weight, has red spots on his both legs suddenly, fever, cold, sore throat n fatigue recently. Still waiting for blood test n lab results. Please pray for good results of blood test and lab test especially for chest and liver for my dad. Please pray no cancer & no infection.

I have bone marrow biopsy on Jan 2025. I have been looking for a job n still can’t get job to pay my huge debts n support my dad. So please pray for my dad n me to have a healthy life n body. My dad is 77. Please pray God saves our life. Please pray God saves us and I can work n pay my debts and take care of my dad. I never take care of my dad n I want to have a perm stable job and take care of my dad n family. I never treat my dad good. So I want my dad n I have a chance to follow Gods will and I do my best to support my family n we have a good health n no financial problems. Please pray I can get insurance claim asap. Thanks

Please pray for some family members who have health issues with their children and are struggling financially. May the Lord help them. And may the Lord bless my 2 brothers who are both looking to buy homes for their families. May the Lord bless them to find something in their price ranges that are decent homes

Please pray for my wife Pam she has been diagnosed with EDS & MCAS a condition we just found out about. Dr. said she has had it since birth, which explains all of her symptoms. With my condition I have a hard time taking care of us both. Thank you for prayers.

Please pray for me, Daisy. I am so angry and bitter I have lost my joy each day I seem to get more angry at everything, anyone , all the time. Please pray for me

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my granddaughter, Arielle. She has an infected toe. They had to cut it and drain it. They gave her an IV and are admitting. A red line is up her leg. It’s just a hangnail on her toe. She is 7.

HYMNAL: I’d Rather Have Jesus

Listen:

Author: Rhea F. Miller

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1 I’d rather have Jesus than silver or gold;

I’d rather be His than have riches untold;

I’d rather have Jesus than houses or lands.

I’d rather be led by His nail pierced hand

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Chorus:

Than to be the king of a vast domain

Or be held in sin’s dread sway.

I’d rather have Jesus than anything

This world affords today.

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2 I’d rather have Jesus than men’s applause;

I’d rather be faithful to His dear cause;

I’d rather have Jesus than worldwide fame.

I’d rather be true to His holy name [Chorus]

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3 He’s fairer than lilies of rarest bloom;

He’s sweeter than honey from out the comb;

He’s all that my hungering spirit needs.

I’d rather have Jesus and let Him lead [Chorus]

Thank you for reading and singing along.

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