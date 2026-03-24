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Lupe's avatar
Lupe
2h

Praying my son in law, Zach , will be blessed with a new job.

Thank you

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2h

Lest we never forget Christ, Our Lord and Savior. MAGA

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