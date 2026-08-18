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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
1h

Prayers for healing from COPD and emphysema long function of 25%. I receive my healing in Jesus name amen.

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Natasha's avatar
Natasha
2h

I really want to resign as I feel stressed working with the boss n colleagues. They always scold me n say something bad abt me. They think they r d art n speaking loudly whole day in office n keep talking . I have been working with them for 2 months more. My salary is super low like a junior clerk but my job duties like senior manager n I need to certify documents for them as I have licensing. I still can’t get a perm job with my previous salary in 2023. I had leukemia in 2024 n transplants in 2025. So I haven’t worked for a few yrs n have debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray for complete healing n no more cancer, no infection n no medical complications. Pls continue to pray I can be out of debts n my health is completely healed n my family also especially my dad, sister, nieces, brother, brother in law n sister in law , thanks

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