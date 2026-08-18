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Daily Bible Verse

This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. 1 Timothy 1:15

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for several health issues concerning my husband and I, Mary and Gene

Please petition God to help my brothers, Larry, Tim and Robert. They are all still dealing with pain in different areas. Please pray for comfort, healing and strength for them to keep going even in very trying times

Please pray for myself Dennis and wife Pam , we both have health problems only the Lord can heal. Waiting on his return Praise the Lord Amen 🙏

Please pray for our estranged adult sons and their families to come to Christ. There is a lot of lying which is a big issue. Only Christ can work on their hearts and minds. We have two grandchildren; one we have not met. Our sons names are Aaron and Jacob.

Pray that the eyes of the lawyers, DFACS and judge are opened to see that this case is not about child abuse but about a medically fragile baby who had several heart conditions and needed open heart surgery to repair those problems. Help us if you can as we fight to get the babies back home!!

My adult kids grace & chase they were raised in a great church and both are saved but they are not living for Jesus. My prayer is that they will come back to their first Love Jesus!

Please pray for my niece, Christine, that her cancer treatment(s) will be completely successful and that her cancer will be eradicated and never return. Please bless her and her husband and her family with comfort and strength as the go through this ordeal. Please strengthen and deepen their faith in You, Oh Lord. I pray in Jesus' name, Amen.

Please pray for my son that he will see that he needs to accept help for his mental health

Lord Jesus/Yeshua, thank you for hearing all our prayers and answering them and accordance with your will and in your timing, Amen 🙏 A new prayer request from our cleaning lady, Sirley now caring for her husband, Sergio, recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia. He is on oxygen, bedridden and unable to work. Thank you for keeping them in your prayers. God bless all of you who are on this prayer chain. Patricia

Please pray for Cheryl. She is having heart palpitations. She went to urgent care and they thought anxiety was playing a role, but said for her to see a cardiologist to be sure. That appointment is on the 28th. She has been having a rough time lately and needs support and encouragement. Pray that she is okay.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for sisters Tina and Trina, both not feeling well lately and we are very far apart. Please pray for Katie, Laura, Hannah, Karly and Ashley. We are all Gods daughters and Lord we need Your help in so many ways. YOU Know Lord. We thank You Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you all here.

Sister, SY Age 50 – Healing and Restoration. She is suffering from asthma along with a severe cold, making it difficult for her to breathe even while lying down.s He also struggles to go up and down stairs and becomes very short of breath when speaking. Please pray that Jehovah-Rapha, the Lord who heals, would touch him and bring complete healing and restoration to her lungs and respiratory system. May her breathing, strength, and overall health be restored quickly. Pray also for peace in her heart and freedom from fear and anxiety.

Brother SH, Age 52 – Spiritual and Mental Healing. Please pray for mental and emotional healing, restoration, and peace in his life. He has recently begun attending worship services and is a new believer/complete seeker. Pray that he would personally encounter the Lord and come to know the love, grace, and presence of Jesus Christ deeply. Pray that God would bless him with faithful Christian friends, spiritual mentors, godly leaders, and meaningful relationships with mature believers who can encourage and guide him in his faith journey. Pray also for the blessing of meeting a godly spouse in God’s perfect timing. May the Lord establish him firmly in faith and lead him into a life overflowing with God’s love, grace, peace, and spiritual growth.

HYMNAL: Grace Greater Than Our Sin

Author: Julia H. Johnston

Listen:

1 Marvelous grace of our loving Lord,

Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt!

Yonder on Calvary’s mount out-poured–

There where the blood of the Lamb was spilt.

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Refrain:

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that will pardon and cleanse within;

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that is greater than all our sin!

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2 Sin and despair, like the sea-waves cold,

Threaten the soul with infinite loss;

Grace that is greater– yes, grace untold–

Points to the Refuge, the mighty Cross. [Refrain]

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3 Marvelous, infinite, matchless grace,

Freely bestowed on all who believe!

All who are longing to see His face,

Will you this moment His grace receive? [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along