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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
2h

Prayers for my brother who is caregiver to mother has no patience. Praying for wisdom and guidance for him and to not yell and cuss at her has alteizmers. No other family members as he is only one besides myself and I can only walk less than 50 steps and physically can’t care for. Prayers would be appreciated

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
1h

Prayers to everyone in need. PTL.

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