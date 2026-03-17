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DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

6 Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. - 1 Peter 5:6-7 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Asking for prayer with my sister who lives in Illinois. She has some health concerns with her cognitive plus many tests done. That she be permanently healed over the a-fib and that she has normal brain functions in mighty name of Jesus. 🙏

Asking for prayer for my son Michael and his wife Rachel for God to heal there hearts and let them be happier than ever before in Jesus precious name ❤️ Amen ❤️

Please pray for my wife Carla, she has had many knee surgeries and she still has knee pain. And now the Dr says she has a hernia in/pressing against her throat. Unbelievable.

My dad still didn’t get back the money and he still lent money to others. He is 77 & no savings & I have a huge debts and still can’t get a job. Please pray God gives him wisdom to use money and pray God healing me and my dad completely and provide me a job to pay my huge debts that I am unable to pay. Please pray for me cancer free and debt free. Thanks for your prayers.

G have blood pressure problems. Pray that it will get stable.

Please pray for my sister, Judy, who has stage 2 pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. She just got her port today and on Tuesday she will get her first dose of chemo. Please pray for God's mercy, healing and comfort for her and the family. We have lost our father, and Judy's son to pancreatic cancer. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We need your prayers. May God Bless you all.

My husband and I are both sick. He has a major surgery in about 24 days and we both need to get well. Please pray we heal and all the congestion dries up.

Please pray that my little Family of 3. My Daughter, My Grandson and myself, can find a way to peace and harmony. My 7 year old Grandson is in the middle of me and his Mom, (My Daughter). She says she hates me and he loves me. It's not fair to him. They live in my home rent free and I have asked that she at least clean up. She refuses. I am sick with COPD and my Grandson helps me a lot. I can tell he is afraid to show how much he loves me in front of her so he comes in my room at night and sleeps. We play cards and make drawings. He tells me all about school and we say prayers together. I spent 15 years defending my Daughter against prison wardens and judges. Now she says, I never had her back. I know she isn't well, but it's not fair to Liam. Please pray for Liam to be stronger than his Mom is cruel.

HYMNAL: O God, Our Help in Ages Past

Listen:

Author: Isaac Watts

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1 O God, our help in ages past,

our hope for years to come,

our shelter from the stormy blast,

and our eternal home:

2 Under the shadow of your throne

your saints have dwelt secure;

sufficient is your arm alone,

and our defense is sure.

3 Before the hills in order stood,

or earth received its frame,

from everlasting you are God,

to endless years the same.

4 A thousand ages in your sight

are like an evening gone,

short as the watch that ends the night

before the rising sun.

5 Time, like an ever-rolling stream,

soon bears us all away;

we fly forgotten, as a dream

dies at the op’ning day.

6 O God, our help in ages past,

our hope for years to come,

still be our guard while troubles last,

and our eternal home!

Thank you for reading and singing along.