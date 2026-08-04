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Daily Bible Verse

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him: for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my niece, Christine, who was just diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer. Please pray that her treatment will be completely successful with elimination of tumors and no recurrence of any cancer anywhere. Thank you!

Please pray for my friend Rose. She fell and broke her shoulder that may require surgery. One of the best Women I've ever met.

HYMNAL: Brethren, We Have Met to Worship



Author: George Askins

Listen:

1 Brethren, we have met to worship

And adore the Lord our God;

Will you pray with all your power,

While we try to preach the Word?

All is vain unless the Spirit

Of the Holy One comes down;

Brethren, pray, and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

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2 Brethren, see poor sinners round you

Slumb’ring on the brink of woe;

Death is coming, hell is moving,

Can you bear to let them go?

See our fathers and our mothers,

And our children sinking down;

Brethren, pray and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

3 Sisters, will you join and help us?

Moses’ sister aided him;

Will you help the trembling mourners

Who are struggling hard with sin?

Tell them all about the Savior,

Tell them that He will be found;

Sisters, pray, and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

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4 Let us love our God supremely,

Let us love each other, too;

Let us love and pray for sinners,

Till our God makes all things new.

Then He’ll call us home to heaven,

At His table we’ll sit down;

Christ will gird Himself, and serve us

With sweet manna all around.

Thank you for reading and singing along