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Daily Bible Verse

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all our care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for Michele. She is having some serious health issues. Please pray for T. and her twin T. Both live in very stressful situations. Life is full of strife. Thank you. Please pray for Laura and Hannah. Life is difficult for them right now. God bless everyone and thanks again.

Please pray for my brother Paul, who has been in hospital for two weeks now and is receiving chemo treatments and the doctors aren’t even sure what is going on so more tests are being sent to Mayo Clinic for analyzing to figure it out so please pray for the doctors to know what is going on and for successful treatments for him. God bless and thank you very much for prayers for him.

Please pray for my husband that the Lord touches his hardened heart! To show him what the Bible says to do and to truly see what God wants him to do. Amen! Carol

I’d like to offer up a prayer of Thanksgiving to the good Lord for helping Brian and Cherrie find a new place to live that wasn’t so expensive as their last place. where we live are just outrageous and I don’t know what people are supposed to do that can’t afford them. They were able to get into a mobile home for almost half what they were being charged before. Thank you, Lord! May God bless us all!

Please continue to pray for Dan concerning his addiction. Praise Jesus he has sought help and is working with an outpatient program. Pray that he continues this healing journey without relapse. Also pray for Danny and Kelly who are are both facing the attacks of evil in both of their marriages. Thank you and Go bless all of you!

Please continue to pray for us as we approach the open heart surgery for valves replacement surgery and that God blesses us to bring R home with me in August so we can take care of his renewed health. Pray for truth be revealed in the false accusation. Thank you so much.

Thank you for your continued prayers for Scott. His infusion last Wednesday resulted in his hospitalization. Septic as a result of a UTI. Home but tired and exhausted. Prayers for improved health and God’s hand in healing. In Jesus’ name. Amen

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always visits & socializes with him when he comes to visit. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. May God bless each person who prays & all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Pat, battling cancer and Bridget, for strength to provide comfort and support. Also prayers for burns on foot to heal with no infection.

Thank you for your continued prayers for Scott as he has low grade fevers even though on an antibiotic for a complex UTI. Praying for complete recovery and healing. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Please pray for Marie who had surgery this week. Pray she heals without issue so she can come home soon. Also pray for another member of our church, Tim, who is fighting pancreatic cancer, for his healing and comfort.

Please continue praying for my dear friend, Larry, for Robert and Tim. They all are experiencing very hard times . I ask that you pray for pain reduction and strength for these three dear men. They love the Lord. Thank you ❤️

Pls continue to pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy on 9/18 & blood test on 8/10 especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection. My dad got athlete’s foot n fungal nail infection, pls pray I won’t get infected n my dad completely healed. Pls continue to pray for my dad, sister, nieces n my brother n pray they trust God. Pls pray God helps my dad to get back money n pray for his health, he has lung fibrosis, my sister n dad have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad also has narrow blood vessels in his brain n severe eczema n my niece also has eczema for 24 yrs. Pls pray God gives me a perm job with my previous salary in 2023, pray for good boss n colleagues n flexible working hr to see dr regularly n pray dr can reduce my medication n fully recovered. I haven’t worked for a few yrs due to leukemia n end contract. I have huge debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray God healing me completely, out of debt (n have savings for retirement n renovations my old place) n pray dr can approve my targeted med funding by Aug instead of Dec. pls pray for wisdom for my family n me. I have interview on 7/22, n found that the boss I knew him a few yrs ago n now he has his own co. Pls pray God gives me wisdom to get the job according his will n do the job with high pay to glory him, thanks.

Please pray for E to be healed of anger and be rescued from sin. May the Holy Spirit convict her of sin and change her hard heart, so she can hear His voice and be saved soon. Praying with Hope for her and our other girls, SIL and grand daughters. Praying for you too! Thx

Please pray for my daughter, she has been homeless for years, but she is off drugs now and going to school, but she is still homeless without money please pray for her. I fear for her life on the streets. Her name is Tressa. Thank you.

Please pray fervently for my son Paul (59) who has no immune system which “should” automatically qualify him for ADA (disability) according to an internet search. However, Social Security has turned him down twice. He’s been unable to work for over 2½ years. A hearing is to be scheduled in the near future (we hope) for a final determination. Please pray that God will intervene and that Paul will be awarded the disability for which he fully qualifies. I have lost so much respect for our Social Security system for the way it has unfairly treated Paul. The stress has worsened his physical and mental health. (Mom)

HYMNAL: There's Room At the Cross for You

Author: Billy Gaines

The cross upon which Jesus died

Is a shelter in which we can hide

And its grace so free is sufficient for me

And deep is its fountain as wide as the sea.



There’s room at the cross for you

There’s room at the cross for you

Though millions have come, there’s still room for one

Yes there’s room at the cross for you.



Though millions have found him a friend

And have turned from the sins they have sinned

The Savior still waits to open the gates

And welcome a sinner before it’s too late.



The hand of my Savior is strong

And the love of my Savior is long

Through sunshine or rain, through loss or in gain,

The blood flows from Calvary to cleanse every stain.

Thank you for reading and singing along