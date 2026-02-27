Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray that all my testing is negative for cancer. Also continue prayer for healing, strength, comfort, and peace for Lorraine, Louann, Molly, and Dan, all battling some type of cancer.

I am asking for prayer for our business. We have been struggling to get by the last few years. I pray that the economy will get better so we can get back on track. Praying to be debt free. I know God has this, I just need the strength to get over this mountain

I have the colonoscopy n OGD this morning 2/25. I have one polyp in my stomach. My blood test rbc n wbc is low. Waiting for other blood test, ultrasound, X-ray and lab results. Please pray good results and please pray I can get reimbursement from insurance companies immediately n fully covered. I have cysts n fibrosis in my cervix n ovary. And 2.15cm cysts in my liver. Pls continue to pray for my health n my job hunting n out of debts n my dad’s n my family’s health. Thanks.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary, as she battles COPD. Pray for Bob, Sue, Stacie, and Becky for the Lord to heal them from cancer. Pray that the Lord heals Elsa from her MS. Pray for Sherry for the Lord to heal her RA and take away her pain. Pray for Mark to have his post-cancer treatment pain taken away. In Jesus' name...

Praying for R to gain abundant peace and wisdom in this difficult situation. Praying the general will come to a saving grace knowledge of Jesus Christ and accept Him as his Savior, then drop the case against R by the end of April so R can come home and we can be married to glorify God. Praying God will show us without any doubt the direction to go to accomplish His plan for us and our purpose will be fulfilled.

Please continue tomorrow pray for Jaylyn as she is going thru 6 more months of chemo. Complete healing from pancreatic cancer. Safety for trips to Hospital 2 hrs away. And peace for her. Wisdom for Doctors and correct diagnosis. Thank you and God bless you.

Thanks to all who prayed for Jon. The court date has finally arrived & will be completed tomorrow, no more delays. Praise The Lord Jon can move forward in The Lords Will. Amen.

Prayers for brother Ronny test on heart issues that they come out with good news also caregiver to his mother who is 96 years old with alteizmers etc only one who can physically take care of in Jesus name amen

Please pray for my granddaughter who is suffering from depression. 25 years old.

Please pray that Carrie does not have the ATM gene mutation. No cancer.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for me I have high liver enzymes and that maybe cirrhosis of the liver. Been on medication for eye shingles for 9 months and now I will have more test. Pray the enzyme level goes down.

Prayers for my dear friend Nancy🙏have not heard from her in awhile and I am concerned.. not responding to my text messages .dear Jesus hear my prayers and keep her in your loving care❤️amen

Last month I had a stent put in my bladder due to a kidney stone..now my a1c is high..doctor will not remove stent

Please pray for a family member to get justice after being wrongly accused of a crime: pray for complete exoneration without the possibility of them doing this again to this wonderful man of God. Pray for blessings and mercy on the person making the accusations and discernment for the DA and judge.

Please pray for my daughters little 8 yo nephew Michael, he has seizures and some unknown illness. Very worried and hoping for a recovery soon.

Please pray that my tests results in my next test are good and that I remain healthy and well. Amen

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue from sin though once professed. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

HYMNAL: Standing on the Promises

Listen:

Author: Russell Kelso Carter

1 Standing on the promises of Christ, my King,

Through eternal ages let his praises ring;

Glory in the highest, I will shout and sing,

Standing on the promises of God.

Refrain:

Standing, standing,

Standing on the promises of God, my Savior;

Standing, standing,

I’m standing on the promises of God.

2 Standing on the promises that cannot fail.

When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail,

By the living Word of God I shall prevail,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

3 Standing on the promises of Christ, the Lord,

Bound to him eternally by love’s strong cord,

Overcoming daily with the Spirit’s sword,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

4 Standing on the promises I cannot fall,

List’ning ev’ry moment to the Spirit’s call,

Resting in my Savior as my all in all,

Standing on the promises of God. [Refrain]

