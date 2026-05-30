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Karen's avatar
Karen
37m

Please pray for my mom Elsie age 91 who started 2 oral meds for lymphoma. Please pray for my healing also for a heart problem.

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b210rtr1
29m

May the Good Lord Bless each of you and hold you in the palm of His Loving Hands.

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