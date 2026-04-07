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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

24 Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

1 Peter 2:24 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Staci. She has radiation again this week. Her 4th time. She is still fighting every day...

Please pray for our friend, Jim, in CA - just (suddenly) lost his dear beautiful sweet wife, Diana & is devastated. He has health problems also - recovering from strokes. Thanks & God bless u.

Please pray for my husband to find another job. He is a machinist and he is good at what he does.

My friend Craig could use some help to get home. I could use a prayer for ongoing issues with breathing. I have COPD and was just put on oxygen. It is overwhelming at times and the inability to breath easily is very humbling. We, would greatly appreciate your prayers

Please pray for my sweet friend, Riccardo, who is in his early 30’s and just found out he has stage 4 glioma..it’s the worst one to have. It is in the brain and the outlook is very grim. Please pray that he has strength to endure the days ahead and pray for his family and friends that they stay strong for him. Pray that he has the love of our Lord in his heart and soul.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

My husband's cough cleared up! PTL Thank you for the prayers. Now we need prayer for his 7 hour surgery on April 6! No complications and a quick recovery!🙏🏻

My name is Ruthanne. I’ve had a lot of “Fridays” and I’m feeling overwhelmed. Please pray for me for clear guidance from the Lord. I don’t know what to do or where to go.

HYMNAL: The Old Rugged Cross

Listen:

Author: George Bennard

----

1 On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross,

the emblem of suffering and shame;

and I love that old cross where the dearest and best

for a world of lost sinners was slain.

Refrain:

So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,

till my trophies at last I lay down;

I will cling to the old rugged cross,

and exchange it some day for a crown.

2 O that old rugged cross, so despised by the world,

has a wondrous attraction for me;

for the dear Lamb of God left his glory above

to bear it to dark Calvary. [Refrain]

3 In that old rugged cross, stained with blood so divine,

a wondrous beauty I see,

for ‘twas on that old cross Jesus suffered and died,

to pardon and sanctify me. [Refrain]

4 To that old rugged cross I will ever be true,

its shame and reproach gladly bear;

then he’ll call me some day to my home far away,

where his glory forever I’ll share. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.