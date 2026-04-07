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Becky Marshall Floyd's avatar
Becky Marshall Floyd
1h

My granddaughter suffering from depression. 25 years old. 🙏🏻

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
1h

Please pray for Pat, my dear friend, she has cancer. Thank you

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