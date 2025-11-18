Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

We love Him, because He first loved us. - 1 John 4:19 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

I would like prayers for my friend A. They found a cyst on her knee and they want to do an MRI … prematurely said she needs to see an oncologist after not knowing what it is at all until after they do the test. Please just pray that it’s a cyst, and nothing more than that and that God will heal her. Thank you for praying with me. I’m so grateful for this prayer tree.

Please pray for my pastor, Jim Daniels as he is recovering from another heart procedure. My brother Raymond is having a heart procedure on Tuesday, please pray for him and family. There are many on prayer lists today, too many to list. Prayers are always good for those in need of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Have a blessed weekend. Love to all. Edith

Additional requests for prayers to my oldest child and her family. She has turned her back on me and the rest of our family. She calls us hypocrites. We all fall short of God’s glory and we are all hypocrites as well. Only Jesus was perfect. Thank you for all prayers. Edith

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Asking for prayers for my sister, Carole. She is in ICU with continual dialysis until blood levels are near normal. Praise The Lord, she was able to be removed from the ventilator yesterday. She needs to be stabilized to be able to undergo additional CT scans to locate and identify a mass/growth in her abdominal area. She is saved and loves The Lord. Thank you all.

I have macular degeneration in my eyes and balance problems. I’m grateful for any prayers. God please bless all of these people asking for prayers for better health. Thank you

Thank you, Prayer Warriors, for lifting up my husband Eric in “Jesus’ Name”! Eric is dealing with “brain fog” and memory issues. He is only 53. We are asking that the Lord will heal his brain and allow Eric to have clear speech and that the fog will be lifted. Thank you, Governor Huckabee, for the Prayer Tree! The Lord Bless All of You!

Please pray for Jolie, God knows why. Thank you so much.

Kindly requesting prayers for my daughter, Rowan, who is 23 and will be undergoing open-heart surgery next week for a congenital heart defect. Please pray for guidance, skill and wisdom for the surgical team, with no complications and a smooth recovery. Thank you so much! In Jesus’ name, amen.

Pray that my daughters and myself are able to restore our relationship and that I may be able to meet my grandsons. Thank you

Requesting prayer for my sons. One to be totally and completely removed from his gay lifestyle and the other for his belief in the Lord. Pray for the light of truth to be shown around them so that they may see what they currently are unable to see. Thank you and Amen— Beth

I ask for prayers for my good friend Brenda who is suffering from an infection in her Blader which also contains a form of systemic condition that is now irritated from the infection! I have been praying for a miracle for days and need help please, from prayer warriors as yourselves!!!

I kindly ask for prayers for my Army family, as we are all struggling with the loss of another brother! .... this is becoming way to common! If your loved ones make ANY statements about suicide, please Dear God, don’t ignore it. Not everyone is capable of helping someone in need, and i understand that. But what they are capable of doing is telling someone who is! If you are struggling please, please allow someone to help you. People, non judgemental people, who are trained to help you are available 24/7. Veterans can call 988 and press 1.

Prayers for my brother wisdom and guidance and patience for caring for mother who has alteizmers I am unable due to copd emphysema prayers for both of us in Jesus name amen

HYMNAL: I Have Decided to Follow Jesus

1 I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

no turning back, no turning back.

2 Though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

no turning back, no turning back.

3 The world behind me, the cross before me;

the world behind me, the cross before me,

the world behind me, the cross before me;

no turning back, no turning back.

Thank you for reading and singing along.