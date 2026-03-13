Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. 1 John 4:16 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

ENT asked me to follow up to have endoscopy after 3 months becuz antigen - Epstein-Barr Virus Antibodies Titres: positive. The test is positive. This pattern may be seen in other diseases with immunological implications. However, NPC cannot be excluded and clinical correlation is essential in the interpretation of result. Pls pray for good result in next visit. Please pray God healing completely n no cancer. Pls pray I can claim insurance co for immly. Thanks. I asked my haematolgist she said I don’t have hep b antibody now maybe the reason after stem cell transplant. So she also doesn’t know why I have Epstein-Barr Virus Antibodies suddenly for my nose.

Prayers for a miracle by next Friday 13th for a family member. Thank you and May God bless!!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Please pray for K as she travels internationally on 3/6. Lord keep her safe from all harm on flight to and from, at hotel, during work day, evening in every way until her return flight 3/10. With all going on right now we ask you to join in our prayers for her. Thank you all. God bless all. We pray for our country and all those in harms way.

Little 16-month-old old Anna was taken to Childrens Hospital in Morgantown, WV yesterday with severe anemia at a critical level. She has now had her 4th blood transfusion, and the level is still low but coming back up. Praise God. Please keep this little girl in your prayers for a full recovery and answers to why this happened. Thank you.

Please pray for me as I have a job interview on Wednesday afternoon. Lord please guide me during this time. I pray for all those in pain and need healing. Please be with those grieving a lose. Thank you Father for our shelter, clothing, food, and clean water today. Please care for those who don’t have these items. Praise you Father, AMEN.

My cholesterol suddenly getting high over 8 and no medication from Dr as Dr said I took too much targeted med and cyclosporin and cellcept for post bone marrow transplant daily so she asked me to change my eating habit. Please pray for my cholesterol back to normal. Please pray for coming blood test results & 5 times more bone marrow biopsies is good especially liver enzymes, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications, no infection. Please continue to pray for me to get a perm job & out of debts. Thanks

Please pray for my husband Jim. Recently diagnosed with AFib. He has 24 stents and js aging - 87 years old. God has been faithful in healing him all these years. He loves the Lord and is trusting Him for complete healing.

My daughter has been sick constantly in Florida..Her symptoms led her to a neurosurgeon.who is diagnosing MS..She needs prayer..She has two young boys and she can’t lift her head off her pillow..Now she has the flu after She is worn out.. ..

﻿ Pray for the conviction and salvation of Clint, Derick and Melissa

I prayed for each and every prayer request listed below. Thank you, Jesus, our Great physician, for healing according to His will, purpose and timing. I’m asking for prayers for Urologist to find out what’s causing my recurring urinary tract infections and for the sysoctomy procedure to go well. I saw the camera soaking in the tank and it made me feel uneasy because they don’t numb area or use anesthesia. Thank you. Also lifting up everyone traveling right now for safety during this time of uncertainty in the Middle E. and for safety for the US, as people are expressing antisemitism and violence to express their views. Thank you 🙏

I would like you to pray for my wife, Joy Berringer. She is in a personal care home with Parkinson's and Dementia and has recently tested positive for covid. Please pray for her recovery and comfort. Thank you.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for Lauren, 8 years old, who has a rare disease that keeps her from growing older. Also, pray for Luke, a baby born with several defects.

Thank the Lord for stepping into our marriage months ago and fighting on our behalf. I thank Him healing my first daughter’s heart condition. And helping our son with his muscle issues. May the Lords name be glorified. Hallelujah

Please pray for Deb. I have burning, tingling, and numbness spreading throughout my body. The nerve tests have found no problem. I am pre diabetic and am working to bring that under control. Please pray that God heals me from this horrible, debilitating feeling and leads me to live a healthy lifestyle. Thank you and may God bless you all.

I have headaches and I still can’t get a job and pay my debts. Please continue to pray for my health & my family & my career path and my debts. Thanks

I need prayers for my high blood pressure. It seems to be up and then down. I just want normal blood pressure.

Please pray for a situation that I have been anxious and worried about for almost a year now. I want the issue to be over and resolved. Please pray that it will be and that I can have peace before I even know the outcome. Thank you so very much!

God bless y’all with the grace of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior may he wrap his arms around each and everyone one of you and comfort with inner strength and peace with blessings Amen 🙏

Jon has been diagnosed with hiatal hernia. Thank you for your prayers as he moves through medical treatment & recovery. Thank The Lord for supplying the right & experienced surgeon.

Prayers for Mike copd emphysema and large problems with breathing advanced stages request prayers for breathing easier and getting stronger in Jesus name amen Hebrews 11:1

My pain continues to grow more and more aggressive. My last 4 doctors who have been caring for this problem tell me just take your medication and be quiet. You are just a drug addict. As a child of God and lover and believer of Jesus Christ they could not be further from the truth. I need your help to get through this. Please. A quick brief prayer for all those in charge of my life. thank you 1,0000 times over.

Please pray for my four-year-old grandson Carlo who has nonverbal autism. Pray that the doctors can get him in a healing program and that God can touch him in a way that only God can do, and heal him , and let him begin to speak. I pray in Jesus name amen🙏

Pray for me, Cheryl, as I’ll be having an upper endoscopy. On Tuesday, March 17.

Please continue to pray for E to be rescued in God’s mercy .

HYMNAL: O How He Loves Me

Author: Johnson Oatman

Listen:





1 I have a Friend, a precious Friend,

Oh, how he loves me;

He says his love will never end,

Oh, how he loves me;

---

Refrain:

Oh, how he loves me,

Oh, how he loves me;

I know not why, I only cry,

“Oh, how he loves me.”

---

2 Why he should come I cannot tell,

Oh, how he loves me;

In my poor broken heart to dwell,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

---

3 He died to save my soul from death,

Oh, how he loves me;

I’ll praise him while he gives me breath,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

---

4 He walks with me along life’s road,

Oh, how he loves me;

He carries every heavy load,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

---

5 He has a home prepared for me,

Oh, how he loves me;

With him I’ll spend eternity,

Oh, how he loves me; [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.