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Daily Bible Verse

And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him. 1 John 4:16

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Pls pray that Andy will be delivered from alcoholism and be reunited with his family. Thank each one that prays. God bless

I feel something in my left elbow suddenly. Pls pray no problem n no cancer thanks. I will see hematologist on 8/10 n ask dr to write me referral letter to see another specialist . Pls pray no infection n no tumor n no cancer thanks.

Pray for Bobby Bobby. He just had heart surgery. Prayers for healing.

Hello Warriors, My brother Tom is scheduled for court in August. His current lawyer is less than enthusiastic and he needs someone who will fight for him. Small town, after midnight, no body cam. My brother is the person my aging mother depends on for rides to her many doctor appointments, He sure could use some prayers.

Prayer Requests for 84-Year-Old Elder Lee and Her Husband, and for Aiden

🙏 1. For Elder Lee and Her Husband

For her husband’s safety and peace

Please pray that his dementia symptoms will not worsen but will stabilize and improve. May the Lord calm his heart and remove anxiety and fear as he stays in an unfamiliar environment in the United States. Please protect him whenever he goes out and keep him safe from getting lost. May God grant him deep, peaceful sleep and the grace to recognize and remember his beloved family.

For Elder Lee’s health and renewed strength

Please pray that the Lord will remember Elder Lee’s lifelong faithfulness and service to Him. May God give her strength like an eagle and renewed physical and emotional health as she cares for her husband. May the Lord comfort her weary heart and restore her body and soul.

For love and unity within the family

May her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren be united in love as they care for her husband together. May Elder Lee experience true rest, renewed strength, and many beautiful and joyful memories with her family. May this family continue to walk in faith and finish well, bringing glory to God even through difficult seasons.

For her beloved daughter’s heart

Please have compassion on her daughter’s hurting heart as she loves and cares for her parents and seeks to serve the Lord. May she experience God’s grace, mercy, steadfast love, faithfulness, and perfect peace each day.

🙏 2. For Aiden

For the restoration of his relationship with D.N.

Please pray that the Lord will graciously restore Aiden’s relationship with D.N. and lead them toward a healthy, beautiful relationship marked by mutual love, respect, understanding, and peace.

For his college transfer and future career

May the Lord guide Aiden in every step of his college transfer process and future career decisions. May he discover the Divine Purpose God has prepared for his life and courageously follow the path and calling that God has placed before him.

For his faith, health, and daily life

May Aiden experience the love and grace of the Lord more deeply each day and grow in both physical and spiritual health. May he have wisdom and strength to turn away from unhealthy distractions and worldly temptations and choose a life that honors and pleases God.

For a good Christian community and godly relationships

May Aiden find and become well established in a good Christian college ministry and faith community. May the Lord bless him with faithful Christian mentors, upperclassmen, friends, and professors who will encourage his faith and walk alongside him. May he worship, fellowship, and grow together with a loving community of believers.

🙏 Almighty God, please work mightily in the lives of Elder Lee, her husband, their family, and Aiden.

Lead each of them in Your perfect and best way, and let Your grace, love, faithfulness, and peace be with them every day.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Pray for Kris to be healed from the trauma of sexual abuse and rejection. Pray she would return to the Lord and communicate with her family.

Pray for Marie who is hospitalized after surgery, as it had to be by incision not orthoscopicly done, and in substantial pain. That she will recover fully without infection and that kidney function will improve. Pray also for Tim who has cancer, that he will be sustained through faith in his Lord Jesus.

Prayers for my brother Ronny, and myself for decisions to be made in our family in Jesus name amen

HYMNAL: I Have Decided to Follow Jesus

Listen:

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1 I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

I have decided to follow Jesus;

no turning back, no turning back.

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2 Though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

though none go with me, I still will follow;

no turning back, no turning back.

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3 The world behind me, the cross before me;

the world behind me, the cross before me,

the world behind me, the cross before me;

no turning back, no turning back.

Thank you for reading and singing along