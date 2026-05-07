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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God. And God in him. 1 John 4:16

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Asking for prayers for Brian and Cherrie.They are struggling financially.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my FIL. He has just had surgery over the week and recovery might take a while. Would appreciate prayer apt heal faster and have his health restored. Thank you in advance

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Pete and thst melanoma is not spreading and can be excised. Pray for him as he had some pain and is in hospital, pray he is safe and gets out soon. Love him🙏🏻

Please keep my uncle Earnest in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through back surgery tomorrow, Tuesday 5-5-2026.🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for carol she is starting her journey home to Jesus. Pray for a peaceful journey.

My dad’s eczema still has not yet recovered n bleeding. I will take him to emergency unit of public hospital tomorrow morning 5/7 hope we won’t have too wait for a long time n can see dr. Please pray for healing. I still can’t get a job n failed 20 interviews. I can’t get a perm job in 10 yrs and worked on a contract 2-3 months every yr so I have huge debts. May God have mercy on me n my dad. May God help me to get a job n no one shut the door n I can work till I retire n debts free. Pls pray God help me to solve the debts problem n my dads health n my health n cancer free. Thanks.

Please pray for my granddaughter who is dealing with a circle of anxiety and gut dysfunction which just keep feeding each other...she's at the point of being potentially suicidal. Thank you.

Please pray for Karen as I go to the cardiologist next week and will possibly have to have heart surgery. Please pray God will heal my mitral valve.

HYMNAL: To God Be The Glory

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

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1 To God be the glory, great things he has done!

So loved he the world that he gave us his Son,

who yielded his life an atonement for sin,

and opened the life-gate that all may go in.

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Refrain:

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord,

Let the earth hear his voice!

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

Let the people rejoice!

O come to the Father through Jesus the Son

and give him the glory, great things he has done!

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2 Great things he has taught us, great things he has done,

and great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son,

but purer and higher and greater will be

our joy and our wonder, when Jesus we see. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along