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Anonymous Reader
3h

Prayers for Tim who has cancer with a problem with colon blockage, receiving a stent today and if that is insufficient will require surgery. Prayers for healing.

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Karen's avatar
Karen
3h

Please pray for my son John in his new position at work. He has a presentation to a company tomorrow.

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