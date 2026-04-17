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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.

1 John 4:16

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for trauma of a family member to be healed

Please pray for Robert and Debbie who are dealing with mobility and pain issues. Please pray that Robert can get the insurance he needs and the treatment to give him back his strength in his legs. Thank you so much, Connie

Please pray for my son Kramer that he will find housing. Also pray that his legal issues with his ex will be favorable to him as she is trying to take his weekday visitation days away. His son is his whole world. Thank you.

Please pray for me. I am married to a very narcissistic man. Lord, please give him a revelation of what he is doing to me. He just doesn't love me.

Pray for Paul who is fighting Pancreas Cancer. Going to get a second opinion at City of Hope. He knows the Lord! He is allowing GOD to guide him. Pray that his battle of this Poison is successful. May this battle be a witness to others who are seeking GODs will.

Please pray for my husband’s colon to regulate so he can go home. he is miserable. Also, please pray for the antibiotics to work. he has iv until May 22 and antibiotics every day.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please asking for prayers for my sister Laurie, who needs to get blood tests done as she is very worried that she may have cancer and is feeling off and weak more and more lately. Thank you!

My dad gets drunk daily n goes out for gambling. He also lost his monies on street. Please pray God changes him n heal him n stop him to gambling n drinking beer. Thanks.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Continue to pray for our Granddaughter, Lauren. Cardiologist says she has been having coronary spasms and Prinzmetal Angina and will need a coronary CT due to the condition of her heart. She's only 23. God bless each of you. Thank you in advance.

Please pray for my neighbors Cris and Jackie for salvation. Cris has emphysema and doesn’t sound good breathing. I would hate to see them going off into eternity not knowing Jesus as there Lord and Savior.

My husband is still in hospital after 7+ hour surgery. please pray that things get regulated so he can come home. please pray for a miracle that the antibiotics quit wreaking havoc on his stomach!🙏🏻

Please pray for Adam who was in a serious car accident, that’s all I know for now

Please pray for my wife as she is loosing all her Vision (she was diagnosed with early stages of cataracts about 3 years ago and is diabetic.) Please pray for me as I prepare to sell our home and escape from Virginia Lord please give me strength to accomplish all the tasks before me both mentally and physically. I’m 72 and she is 73 and both of us

Please pray for the world and our President Donald Trump’ that God would help President Donald Trump’ be more humble and guide him to help the world.

Brother Ronny has announced mri on Wednesday prayers that it comes bag negative showing everything is okay in Jesus name amen

Please pray that my plaque psoriasis can be healed and my badly injured ankle will improve soon.

I meet with the doctor on Monday regarding a test result. Please pray all will be well. I’m also trying to lose weight and get healthier by changing my diet and exercising. I get very discouraged. Pray for me.

Please pray for my MRI. Please pray that the results are good and are ok

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Praises that my brother Chuck overcame a very serious sinus infection that hospitalized him for a week. Thankfully, strong antibiotics finally removed the pain he was suffering. (Sarah)

Pray for a former neighbor, Mechelle H., who was just told her leg cancer has returned. She’s processing the info and not sharing much yet. She has diabetes and her health is too bad for a kidney replacement. She’s on dialysis 2-3 times a week and currently in the hospital. She needs a personal relationship with our Lord and Savior. Pray she seeks HIM. (Sarah)

Please pary for Barb who has leg swelling after knee surgery.

Please pray for my daughter Melanie. I’m very worried because she is so overwhelmed. They have four young children and are overwhelmed with bad jobs and finances. She said she is done and just gives up. Also, my health isn’t great.

Please pray for our friend George who was recently diagnosed with aggressive liver cancer. We love him so much. We appreciate any and all prayers

Please pray for my prodigals Michael, Hannah, and Rachael who all struggle with addictions. They grew up inn the church but have rebelled. I pray the Holy Spirit will speak truth into their hearts. Please save them, Lord

Lord please stop the eviction of Elizabeth’s family and give her more time to find somewhere to go so she and her family aren’t homeless. Please help her to find a permanent home, loving and stable home. Amen. 🙏🏻

HYMNAL: He Keeps Me Singing

Author: Luther B. Bridgers

Listen:

1 There’s within my heart a melody;

Jesus whispers sweet and low,

“Fear not, I am with you, peace, be still,”

in all of life’s ebb and flow.

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Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,

sweetest name I know,

fills my every longing,

keeps me singing as I go.

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2 All my life was wrecked by sin and strife,

discord filled my heart with pain,

Jesus swept across the broken strings,

stirred the slumbering chords again. [Refrain]

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3 Though sometimes He leads through waters deep,

trials fall across the way;

though sometimes the path seems rough and steep,

see His footprints all the way. [Refrain]

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4 Feasting on the riches of His grace,

resting ‘neath His sheltering wing,

always looking on His smiling face,

that is why I shout and sing. [Refrain]

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5 Soon He’s coming back to welcome me

far beyond the starry sky;

I shall wing my flight to worlds unknown,

I shall reign with Him on high. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.