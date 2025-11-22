Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 1 Corinthians 13:6

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Dear all, please pray for Vlatko’s soul. He left us Thursday afternoon. Thank you all 🙏

Please remember me in your prayers at noon central time today for God’s blessings and guidance during a phone call with a tax attorney for resolution. Thank you prayer warriors. Andrea

Pray for my son Paul with no immune system as he (and I) have a virus which is making us weak and coughing prevents night sleep. Paul has been unable to work since January 2024 and Social Security has not provided disability. We need a financial miracle! (Sarah)

My husband is in the hospital and we need prayers that he will get well. Connie Yost

Please be with my friend Danielle. She has been through some very troubling things and she is going through a very difficult one right now. Thank you and God bless

Please pray for Jenny. She had gallbladder surgery yesterday and was doing fine. But today wasn’t feeling good and she is now in the hospital with kidney failure and liver issues. Her family is scared.

Please pray for me as I’m getting ready for a kidney transplant. The Lord blessed me with Transplant team finding me a living donor surgery date is Dec 11th 2025. Thank you and God Bless

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Andryk is 10 years old, found out he has an aggressive cancer in his pelvic area and left hip, goes for biopsies tomorrow to find out what type of cancer, he needs a miracle!!!

HYMNAL: When peace, like a river, attendeth my way

Author: Horatio Spafford

Listen:

1 When peace like a river attendeth my way,

when sorrows like sea billows roll;

whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say,

“It is well, it is well with my soul.”

Refrain (may be sung after final stanza only):

It is well with my soul;

it is well, it is well with my soul.

2 Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,

let this blest assurance control:

that Christ has regarded my helpless estate,

and has shed his own blood for my soul. Refrain

3 My sin oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!

my sin, not in part, but the whole,

is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more;

praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul! Refrain

4 O Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight,

the clouds be rolled back as a scroll;

the trump shall resound and the Lord shall descend;

even so, it is well with my soul. Refrain

Thank you for reading and singing along.