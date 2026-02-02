Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, 5 Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 KJV

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Leave a comment

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for healing of my bone on bone knees and other ailments. I pray every morning the Lords Prayer plus mine for peace in America, the world n lealing of others. Plus I read the Bible every day at noon. I do not have "2 or 3 to pray in His name..." I cannot walk into a church but watch 3/4 preachers every Sunday. I understand them now thanks to Close Caption. (Bad loss of hearing all my life). Please be the "2 or 3 who pray in my name and I WILL..." Thank you and GOD bless. Love, Ray

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills

Please pray for my wife, Hillary. She is really having trouble breathing with her COPD. She quit smoking years ago, but still contracted the disease. Pray for a complete healing of her mind, body, and spirit. In Jesus' name...

I ask for your prayers for my 94 year old mother who lives with me. She had emergency surgery. She’s making some improvement in the hospital. Asking the Lord for wisdom for her recovery stages and that she continues to improve. Thanks.

Please pray for my girlfriend Sheena and her adopted grandson Jakob. He is autistic and non verbal. He's very intelligent and speaks some words. Sheena is having a difficult time lately with patience for Jakob as we try to raise him.

We pray specifically for E every day & are looking forward with great hope The Wonderful Lord will move in her life completely delivering her, saving her soul & raising her up with a mighty testimony in Jesus Righteous, Loving & Strong Name. Amen ❤️

Please pray for me Chuck that I may hear the Lord more clearly for His guidance and that I eliminate as many distractions, possessions, thoughts that interfere with my connection with Him.

Pray for my wife and I married 66 years and separated due to health problems. 90+ years Korean Vet, military and law enforcement was living in assisted living, Villa, 72nd & Hickory, Omaha, Ne. Thank you and God bless. LJ

HYMNAL: Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Author: Thomas O. Chisholm

Listen:

----

1 Great is thy faithfulness, O God my Father,

there is no shadow of turning with thee.

Thou changest not, thy compassions, they fail not;

as thou hast been, thou forever wilt be.

Refrain:

Great is thy faithfulness!

Great is thy faithfulness!

Morning by morning new mercies I see;

all I have needed thy hand hath provided.

Great is thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!

2 Summer and winter and springtime and harvest,

sun, moon, and stars in their courses above

join with all nature in manifold witness

to thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love. [Refrain]

3 Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth,

thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide,

strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow,

blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside! [Refrain]

Other Versions:

Great Is Thy Faithfulness (Hymn 86)

|Thank you for reading and singing along.