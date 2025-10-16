Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Need prayer for my husband and I. He thinks that I need to see a psychiatrist. I don’t agree with him. Please keep us in prayer.

I am giving prayers of thanks for the Prayer Tree. After 14 weeks my eye shingles are almost completely gone. Thanks to all and prayers to all.

Need urgent prayer for son Paul (58) with almost no immune system at all. He’s been unable to work for almost 2 years. Soc Sec denied disability 1st try and now we’re waiting on 2nd application. Paul isn’t strong anymore and this stress is affecting his temperament. His blood numbers remain dangerous low and we don’t know what to do. His oldest brother and I have helped support him for most of this time but we are no longer financially able to continue. Please pray for a miracle of healing and for his finances. God is able and we desperately need His help.

Please join me in prayer for my granddaughter Zoe. She is 19 and blinded by the world. She’s not saved even though brought up in church. She’s making very bad choices. I love her so very much. Praying for all your needs as well. Thank you.

May the grace of the Lord Jesus be upon our sister in hospice care. Bless family and friends with the peace of God which passes all understanding by the grace of God by Christ Jesus our Lord, Savior and lover of our souls. Amen.

Please pray for my Stephanie and Joseph for God to shine love within their hearts to seek God’s peace and truth as they journey here on and pray for mom who’s tired broken trying 🙏 amen

Please pray for finances for both my wife & I.

Please pray for Ashley who is having a very difficult pregnancy. The baby has a blockage in the bowels and Ashley is suffering from preclempsia. There is also the possibility the baby may have cystic fibrosis. This is Ashley’s first pregnancy which has been very difficult for her. Thank you Jesus that all will be well with Ashley and baby Boone who may be born by induced birth Nov 5. Your prayers are greatly appreciated.

Pray for me as my future looks very uncertain. It looks like I will have to move and my finances are very limited. I have no one and nowhere to go.

I want ask for prayers for My Mom, my wife and myself. My Mom is going to have surgery soon. I’m worried about her. She is helping to raise her two grandchildren because her daughter, my sister passed away a year ago. I want to ask for prayers for my wife. Work is wearing her down and she is very tired. I wish I could do more to help. Please pray for her. I also want to ask for prayers for myself. I’m going to see a new doctor soon. I had an organ transplant about ten years ago. I want pray that I am healthy and that everything goes well. Amen

Hymnal: I Know that my Redeemer Lives

Author: Samuel Medley

Listen:

1 I know that my Redeemer lives;

what comfort this sweet sentence gives!

He lives, He lives, who once was dead;

He lives, my everlasting Head.

2 He lives triumphant from the grave,

He lives eternally to save,

He lives all-glorious in the sky,

He lives exalted there on high.

3 He lives to bless me with His love,

He lives to plead for me above,

He lives my hungry soul to feed,

He lives to help in time of need.

4 He lives to grant me rich supply,

He lives to guide me with His eye,

He lives to comfort me when faint,

He live to hear my soul’s complaint.

5 He lives to silence all my fears,

He lives to wipe away my tears,

He lives to calm my troubled heart,

He lives all blessings to impart.

6 He lives, my kind, wise, heav’nly Friend,

He lives and loves me to the end;

He lives, and while He lives, I’ll sing;

He lives, my Prophet, Priest, and King.

7 He lives and grants me daily breath;

He lives and I shall conquer death;

He lives my mansion to prepare;

He lives to bring me safely there.

8 He lives, all glory to His name!

He lives, my Jesus, still the same.

Oh, the sweet joy this sentence gives,

“I know that my Redeemer lives!”

Thank you for reading and singing along.