DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

13 And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.

1 Corinthians 13:13 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray that my business will sell. I need to retire and work a different job part time for health reasons. Pray that I can get all the paperwork together to get it sold at a good price. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my great nephew, Jacob. He is 7 years old and has brain cancer which the doctors have said there is no treatment for and said he has a few months. However, we are praying for God’s miraculous powers to heal him here on earth so he can share his testimony and glorify God for a long time. We have already touched so many people with his story and know God can do this! Amen!

Please pray for Sue who had skin cancer surgery and for Jeff who was just diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer. Thank you for your prayers.

Please pray for my grandson, Andrew’s, MRI to be negative for return of tumor. MRI is Tuesday, 2/10. Also prayers requested for children’s employment situations, for positive work environments and successful careers. Thank you for the prayerful support.

Please pray for healing for my daughter Jaylyn battling pancreatic cancer. Has started chemo treatments again. She was declared cancer free a year ago but It has raised it’s ugly head again. She is trusting the Lord for complete healing. Thank you.

Please keep my husband, David in prayer. He and 11 other men from our church will fly to Belize on February 16th for a mission trip. Pray for their safety in travel and a good Godly experience for all. They will return on February 23rd.

HYMNAL: Rejoice, the Lord is King!

Author: Charles Wesley

Listen:

---

1 Rejoice, the Lord is King:

Your Lord and King adore!

Rejoice, give thanks and sing,

And triumph evermore.

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

2 Jesus, the Savior, reigns,

The God of truth and love;

When He has purged our stains,

He took his seat above;

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

3 His kingdom cannot fail,

He rules o’er earth and heav’n;

The keys of death and hell

Are to our Jesus giv’n:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

---

4 Rejoice in glorious hope!

Our Lord and judge shall come

And take His servants up

To their eternal home:

Lift up your heart,

Lift up your voice!

Rejoice, again I say, rejoice!

