Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my cousin Jeff. He literally woke up paralyzed a year and a half ago from an infection that was raging through his bloodstream and attached to his spine. He’s now in a nursing home and they are not treating him well or taking good care of him. He’s lost his beloved dog and his house and everything and he’s losing all hope. I’m heartbroken because I can’t help him. He needs a miracle. Also, my husband was recently diagnosed with severe heart failure. And he’s in need of prayers for a complete healing. Thank you guys.

Please pray for the health of Scott. He has a high fever and infection along with enlarged lymph nodes. Thank you in Jesus’ name Amen

Please pray for Stephanie.She is going thru cancer treatments and just found out yesterday that she was turned into a collection agency for a past due bill that she is sure was paid.Now trying to find receipts to prove it was paid.Very upsetting and she doesn’t need the stress on top of everything else she’s dealing with.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my sister who is going through an awful divorce. I pray that God brings her peace and happiness, and she’s able to find her worth in this world.

Thank you for all your prayers for my mom who had a pulmonary embolism. After a struggle with a-fib once the clot no longer was the problem she is now in rehab and doing very well! I am grateful for you all and very thankful to the Lord!💜💜💜

I’m entering one of the toughest periods of my life. Mom went into A/L facility with dementia; defecating in public places as a possible reaction to alcohol restriction. Have a Jezebel sis who steals money from her, and wants all of it contrary to my mom’s wishes of equal shares. They call me tonight and say my mom had a dispute and threw her 13 yr old dog across the hall and hit the wall; cops showed up and the director told me this story--but it doesn’t add up. My dignified 85 yr old mother now has a animal abuse charge, they confiscated the dog out of her custody, and I think wants her out. We have nowhere to go- I need a lawyer that I can’t afford. Please pray.

HYMNAL: Be Thou My Vision

Translator: Mary E. Byrne

Listen:

----

1 Be thou my vision, O Lord of my heart;

naught be all else to me, save that thou art.

Thou my best thought, by day or by night,

waking or sleeping, thy presence my light.

2 Be thou my wisdom, be thou my true word;

I ever with thee, and thou with me, Lord.

Born of thy love, thy child may I be,

thou in me dwelling and I one with thee.

3 Be thou my buckler, my sword for the fight.

Be thou my dignity, thou my delight,

thou my soul’s shelter, thou my high tow’r.

Raise thou me heav’nward, O Pow’r of my pow’r.

4 Riches I heed not, nor vain empty praise;

thou mine inheritance, now and always.

Thou and thou only, first in my heart,

Ruler of heaven, my treasure thou art.

5 “*True Light of heaven, when vict’ry is won

may I reach heaven’s joys, O bright heav’n’s Sun!

Heart of my heart, whatever befall,

still be my vision, O Ruler of all.

Thank you for reading and singing along.