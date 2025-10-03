Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Account
The Prayer Tree
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Shutdown Day 3
One upside to the shutdown is that if the government can’t pay its gas bill, maybe politicians will be unable to gaslight the public.
11 hrs ago
•
Huckabee Post
2
1
100 Nights of Violence in Portland
The director of Portland’s ICE office, Cammila Wamsley, told Fox News that the ICE facility has faced violence for over 100 nights straight.
12 hrs ago
•
Huckabee Post
71
36
Yes, Biden totally relied on note cards, so Dems can just stop lying
Okay, Democrats, in case the DNC memo hasn’t reached all of you, you can just stop lying about President Biden being of sound mind and not needing note…
14 hrs ago
•
Huckabee Post
6
3
Tulsi Gabbard was spied on under “Quiet Skies” program; more details revealed
It sounds crazy --- and is --- but during the Biden administration, veteran and all-round patriot Tulsi Gabbard was placed on a surveillance list under…
15 hrs ago
•
Huckabee Post
6
3
A Surprise Argument
John Stossel is known as a contrarian who makes arguments contrary to prevailing narratives. But his latest column might come as a surprise even to…
Oct 2
•
Huckabee Post
65
58
Shutdown Day 2
It’s been over 24 hours since the Democrats forced a government shutdown that they’re trying to blame on Republicans, and so far, the Earth has…
Oct 2
•
Huckabee Post
9
3
Gavin Newsom's Ambition in Plain Sight
We know that California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks he should be President, despite one conservative columnist dubbing him the worst Governor in America…
Oct 2
•
Huckabee Post
3
1
Gavin Newsom’s California Power Grab
We’ll see if California judges once again ignore the law to indulge the Governor’s lust for power.
Oct 2
•
Huckabee Post
108
21
Turning Point USA returns to Utah
Tuesday night, Turning Point USA held its first event in Utah at Utah State University since Charlie Kirk was assassinated.
Oct 2
•
Huckabee Post
100
15
With Adams out, what next?
Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped his reelection bid on Sunday, citing the difficulty of raising funds.
Oct 1
•
Huckabee Post
7
8
About that Pentagon meeting
Everyone was curious to know why so many military officers had been summoned to DC this week for a meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Oct 1
•
Huckabee Post
9
Julie Kelly: COMEY’S LEAK PART OF LARGER OPERATION
Here’s why it’s important to expose the leaking that was going on under James Comey. As Julie Kelly reports, it was part of a much larger system.
Oct 1
•
Huckabee Post
11
2
© 2025 Huckabee Post
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts